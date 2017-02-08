9 in 10 Liberal Protesters Live in Mom’s Basement

Reality bites for liberal losers who act like fascists protesting fascists. It turns out they really DO live in their parent’s basements. A new study has surfaced showing that most of these Antifa thugs are young, single males who are unemployed. Go figure. Heh. Mom and dad must be so proud! Wherever there is a protest, you will find these violent, black clad asshats. I guess they have to channel what little testosterone they have and they choose to do it with hate.

In fact, there is evidence that these protests don’t get violent until these idiots show up. They come with backpacks and weapons at the ready. They cover their faces with masks. They want to dance with the police and whoever gets in their way. These instigators essentially excuse violence by stating, “﻿If Trump tries to register Muslims and engage in mass deportations, a Change.org petition is not going to stop it.”

From The Daily Wire:

A new study shows that over 90 percent of the anti-fascist protestors in Europe are still living in their mother’s basement. Heat Street reports that the study found that 92 percent of the protesters at these anti-fascist rallies that are believed to have committed violence still live with their parents. Heat Street also notes the following findings from the study: 84% are male

72% are aged 18-29

90% are single

34% are unemployed These “Antifa” protesters have been behind the violent protests that occurred on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the riots that occurred in U.C. Berkeley when Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopolous was scheduled to speak. In fact, it seems that the violence didn’t start until the “Antifa” thugs appeared, according to International Business Times. Per IBT, the “Antifa” movement began during the rise of fascism in the 1930s and has been on the rise recently since they perceive Trump as a fascist. Anifa New York City organizers described themselves as as a combination of “radical left-wing and anarchist politics, revulsion at racists, sexists, homophobes, anti-Semites, and Islamophobes, with the international anti-fascist culture of taking the streets and physically confronting the brownshirts of white supremacy, whoever they may be.”

Ironically, the whole movement against Trump wanting to register Muslims is based off of fake news. He’s long since backed off his stance on doing mass deportations, although personally, I still think it should be done. And I’m definitely not a fascist. These people are looking for purpose in their lives… they are so bored, they want a demon to slay. Trump fits the bill for them and it doesn’t matter that they have it exactly wrong. They have embraced their violent rhetoric and are holding on for dear life. These inciters and rioters have to be ‘right’ at all costs, no matter who they hurt now. The opening line of the latest post from the NYC Antifa group makes clear that they are anticipating plenty of activity in the year ahead. “2017 promises to be a busy year for antifascists around the world,” it reads.

I would wager that even though these stats apply to Europe, their numbers are similar here in the US these days. Few of them are being arrested for setting fires, attacking people with metal poles, smashing windows, using pepper spray and ultimately causing events to be called off. Trump is now threatening to cut off all federal funding to campuses that declare themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigrants and UC Berkeley tops the list. He’s also going to cut off funding for sanctuary cities and sanctuary states such as California. There are always consequences for your actions one way or another. These people are acting like petulant children… treat them as such.