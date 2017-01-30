BAD NEWS for Starbucks After CEO Trashes Trump

Donald Trump issued an executive order barring refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim countries, and immediately unleashed massive controversy across the country. Thousands of Americans began protesting, and that included Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. Schultz responded to Trump’s executive order by announcing that Starbucks would now hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years. Now, Starbucks is facing a protest of its own.

Schultz wrote a letter to employees announcing his new plan. “We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question,” he said. “I also want to take this opportunity to announce specific actions we are taking to reinforce our belief in our partners around the world and to ensure you are clear that we will neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new Administration’s actions grows with each passing day.” When word leaked to customers, many soon began announcing their plans to boycott.

“Upon hearing about your decision to hire 10000 refugees instead of Americans I will no longer spend any money at Starbucks,” someone wrote on Facebook. “Why don’t you hire the vets instead of refugees who might really ruin your business?” another person asked on Twitter.

Starbucks already has a program for veterans that not only offers them jobs, but also provides free tuition for college not only to the veteran, but also their spouses and children. The refugee hiring program for Starbucks also is not focused solely in the United States, but will spread out the 10,000 hires across the 75 countries where Starbucks is located.

Meanwhile, celebrities and other Americans have begun to fire back in response to the boycott with the hashtag #BuyStarbucks.

