Bill O’Reilly Goes on EPIC Rant About Electoral College: Liberals Want to Undermine White Establishment [VIDEO]

So Liberals are trying to undermine the white establishment… they want to eliminate the Electoral College meaning, they want to take power away from white voters.

At least this is the valid point that Bill O’Reilly brought to our attention last Tuesday night on his show.

Taking power from the white voter?

That’s what we are about to talk about right now and it’s just a shame that we have to. Right?

The idea itself is based on the agenda that is fully dedicated to … as mentioned earlier, taking power away from white voters.

What an asinine idea, but very possibly true. Bill O’Reilly has a lot to back what he is saying and further states that liberals want the Electoral College to be purged from the system so it will be in their favor seeing as how diverse cities far out number white rural areas.

“They know that neutralizing the largely white rural areas in the Midwest and the South will assure liberal politicians get power — and keep it,” O’Reilly said. “This is all about race. The Left sees white privilege in America as an oppressive force that must be done away with.” “Therefore, white working-class voters must be marginalized, and what better way to do that than to center the voting power in the cities,” he continued.

“Very few commentators will tell you that the heart of liberalism in America today is based on race. It permeates almost every issue. That white men have set up a system of oppression. That system must be destroyed,” he said.

The Fox News host argued that liberal politicians and the left-leaning media do everything in their power to drive home racial messages like “white privilege — bad. Diversity — good” on a daily basis, while the Democratic party has become “heavily reliant on the minority vote.”

“White men have largely abandoned the Democrats, and the left believes it’s because of racism that they want to punish minorities, keep them down,” O’Reilly said of what has resulted from this agenda.

He concluded, “The Left wants power taken away from the white establishment. They want a profound change in the way America is run. Taking voting power away from the white precincts is the quickest way to do that.”

It’s not the Electoral College vote that needs to be purged, it’s Obama’s America…and that begins January 2017.

The left may not like it, but they will learn to appreciate it.

If not, then they can sit in their dark corners and be miserable.