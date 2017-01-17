Blocking Roadways May Soon Become More Dangerous for Moonbats in North Dakota

Looks like people are finally getting fed up with the moonbats who have been trying to roll back the encroachment of Western Civilization in North Dakota:

Republican lawmakers in the state introduced a bill last week in the legislature that would not hold motorists liable for negligently running over someone obstructing a roadway. The bill was introduced in response to a year of protests over a proposed pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. “A driver of a motor vehicle who negligently causes injury or death to an individual obstructing vehicular traffic on a public road, street, or highway may not be held liable for any damages,” the bill reads. “A driver of a motor vehicle who unintentionally causes injury or death to an individual obstructing vehicular traffic on a public road, street, or highway is not guilty of an offense.”

Hopefully this will quickly spread to other parts of the country, so that it can be applied regarding Black Lives Matter thugs who deliberately block traffic.

You may need four-wheel drive.

On a tip from J. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

