BOOM! Mike Pence SLAMS Obama’s Decision On Bradley Manning

Apparently, traitor’s get special treatment under Obama’s rule…but for some reason, that is not all that surprising is it?

Commuting the sentence of Bradley…err, Chelsey Manning, simply does not make any sort of sense. Not even close.

In fact, all it does is send a clear message that when someone releases confidential information to the enemies of the U.S. … it just isn’t that big of a deal.

Since when? Bull. Crap.

Even at the very least, is shows that laws just don’t mean much after all. That’s the message Obama has been sending out since day 1 in the White House…hence, all the chaos and disorder happening in our country right now.

Well, we aren’t the only ones looking at Obama like we want to throw a something at him.

Our Vice President-elect, Mike Pence also is finding he has beef with Obama on the whole matter.

Yea, he’s so not a fan.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday that President Obama’s decision to commute the 35-year prison sentence of former Army soldier Chelsea Manning was a “mistake.” In a pre-taped interview with Fox News, Pence said he agreed with Sen. Tom Cotton, who on Tuesday argued that the president treated “a traitor like a martyr.”

“Private Manning is a traitor and should not have been turned into a martyr, as Senator Cotton said. Private Manning’s actions compromised our national security, endangered American personnel downrange, and compromised individuals in Afghanistan who were cooperating with our forces by leaking 750,000 documents to WikiLeaks,” Pence said.

The truth is we still have not heard any sort of solid argument as to why Obama had to make this move.

Thank you Pence for standing up and saying what we were all thinking.

Obama is really proving to be an ultimate… a-hole, isn’t he?