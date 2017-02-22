BREAKING: Election Cyber-Attacked by OBAMA’S HOMELAND SECURITY

Do you remember the cries from the left when Donald Trump won the election?

RIGGED ELECTION! IT’S RIGGED! IT’S RIGGED! THE RUSSIANS! HACKING! THE SKY IS FALLING! …and celebrities talking about their periods?

Well here’s a little reminder, the left was talking about hacking, voter fraud and all of the above. There was truth in some of their claims, but that truth pointed to the guilty party being the one that is visually represented by a jackass. Yes, the left.

Anyhow, turns out that all the talking bobble heads who were claiming that there was hacking? Well, they led themselves right into a rude awakening…because there happened to be a few cyber attacks on Georgia’s systems.

HOWEVER, not by the Russians and Assange’s Binary Bandits who Putin hired for the job….but by Homeland Security.

Yes, a detail that begs to differ with the left’s claims.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials tried to hack Indiana’s state electoral system with at least 14,800 “scans” or hits between Nov. 1, 2016 to Dec. 16, 2016… The attacks are the second confirmed IT scanning assault by DHS officials against states that resisted then-President Barack Obama’s attempt to increase federal involvement in state and local election systems… The same DHS unit attempted 10 times in 2016 to hack into the Georgie electoral system. Federal officials are barred under DHS rules from trying to penetrate a state system without the express approval of the state. Neither Georgia nor Indiana approved the DHS scanning attempts. Indiana officials have not yet asked the DHS IG to look at their state’s situation. “We’re taking the matter under consideration, [Secretary of State] Lawson said, adding that “we have sent letters to our congressional folks, our governor, and others to make them aware this happened. I’m very concerned, very concerned.”

All this while the alleged “Russian-Trump alliance” was vomiting all over the media, and mutating into more stories of hackings. There is irony to this folks…

Imagine if this happened while Trump, not Obama, was President…AND the state it happened in was California, not Georgia that got itself hacked by homeland security.

What say you would happen then?

The accusations would go flying, bouncing off of every idiot liberal across the country.

If this horrid act was committed by anyone other than Obama minions…it would be a whole different story, the mainstream media would make it famous.

But this time? Meh…

Of course.

HYPOCRITES!