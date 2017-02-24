Too busy for the whole thing? We Picked the BEST Lines from Trump’s CPAC Speech!

In the past President Trump has really been pretty amazing with keeping things real and making sure the liberal media didn’t get one up on them with their lies…he has make a point to send his messages straight to the people instead of relying on the middle man to do it…because he doesn’t mind the extra time or work it takes…he wants the truth to be told.

Well at CPAC 2017 he spoke this morning and immediately made sure he put liberal fake news media in its place….and they are feeling the burn. It was awesome!

Here are some of the top quotes from Trump’s CPAC speech…we wanted to share with you. Since the ‘fake news’ people will most likely twist words as much as they can before it gets to you anyway…

He rallied against the “dishonest people” in media and made a promise to fulfill all his pledges made during his campaign, this message was powerful to those who watched.

But his opening line? The best….

“Sit down, everybody,” Trump said as he took the stage. “You know the dishonest media, they’ll say, ‘He didn’t get a standing ovation.’ They are the worst.”

LOL! Keep reading…

“You know my first major speech was at CPAC, probably five or six years ago. My first political speech. I wanted to come last year but I thought at that time I was too controversial.”

“The media didn’t think we would win. The pundits didn’t think we would win. The consultants that suck up all that money, oh they suck it up there so good, but the consultants didn’t think we would win. But they all underestimated the power of the people — you. And the people proved them totally wrong.”

“Never underestimate the people,” he continued. “Never. I don’t think it will ever happen again.”

“I want you all to know that we are fighting the fake news. It’s fake, phony, fake. A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are. Because they have no sources. They just make it up when there are none. They make up sources. They’re very dishonest people. They did not explain that I called the fake news the enemy of the people. They dropped off the word fake. That’s the way they are. I’m not against the media. I’m not against the press. I don’t mind bad stories, if I deserve them. I love good stories. I don’t get too many of them. I am only against the fake news media or press. I’m agains the people that make up stories and make up sources. They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name. Let their name be put out there. There are some great reporters out there. You have no idea how bad it is. You have a lot of them…the Clinton News Network is one.”

He also made sure to mention that networks like CNN, ABC, and CBS, all use fake polls to discourage voters from doing their duty…and to promote their own agenda. Crooks.

“It creates a whole false deal, folks,” he said. “And we have to fight it. They get upset when we expose their false stories. They say we can’t criticize their coverage because of the First Amendment. Nobody loves it [the First Amendment] better than me.”

“As you saw, throughout the entire campaign, and even now, the fake news doesn’t tell the truth. So, just in finishing, I say it doesn’t represent the people. It never will represent the people. We have to go out and speak our minds and we have to be honest.”



For more on President Trump’s best quotes…click here.

God bless our new President and Vice President. God Bless America!