Having Children Is a Sin Against Liberalism

Liberalism starts from the assumption that we are bad. Americans are bad. White people are bad. Capitalists are bad. The First World is bad. You don’t have to extend the mentality far to reach the logical conclusion that human beings are bad. If the human race is the problem, the solution is simple: don’t have babies. NBC takes the leap:

A startling and honestly distressing view is beginning to receive serious consideration in both academic and popular discussions of climate change ethics. According to this view, having a child is a major contributor to climate change. The logical takeaway here is that everyone on Earth ought to consider having fewer children. … Several years ago, scientists showed that having a child, especially for the world’s wealthy [i.e., white people], is one of the worst things you can do for the environment.

That means that in the liberal religion, having children is a mortal sin.

[W]e need to stop pretending the decision to have children doesn’t have environmental and ethical consequences.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Ethical, because according to progressive dogma it is morally wrong to reproduce. After all, all human activity results in the carbon dioxide emissions that nourish plants but that according to leftist ideology cause the climate to change, which is supposedly terrible even though the climate has always constantly changed. Therefore, every human is a pernicious blemish on the earth.

Who is guilty of your children’s harmless CO2 emissions, you or them? The answer is both:

If I release a murderer from prison, knowing full well that he intends to kill innocent people, then I bear some responsibility for those deaths — even though the killer is also fully responsible. My having released him doesn’t make him less responsible (he did it!). But his doing it doesn’t eliminate my responsibility either.

From the point of view of the liberal intelligentsia, having children is comparable to releasing murderers from prison. A more profoundly depraved ideology would be impossible to imagine.

On a tip from J. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.