Church Nixes Trump’s Name Because It Triggers Trauma

Normally, the Episcopal All Saints Church in Pasadena offers prayers for our leaders. But they won’t be praying for Trump by name, because his is a name that must not be spoken. It is a “trigger,” which causes trauma to leftist snowflakes lacking the psychological fortitude to endure being reminded that there are people who don’t share their point of view. This is not parody, but was taken from the church’s own website:

If you come to All Saints this Sunday, you’ll notice that we have removed the proper names from our prayers for those in authority. Whereas before we prayed for “Barack, our president,” we are now praying for “our president, our president-elect, and all others in authority.” This practice will continue for at least the near future. We are in a unique situation in my lifetime where we have a president elect whose name is literally a trauma trigger to some people – particularly women and people who, because of his words and actions, he represents an active danger to health and safety.

The very name “Trump” is a mystical monosyllabic incantation. It has such supernatural power over moonbats that to utter it in prayer is equivalent to demanding that “a battered woman pray for her abuser by name” — and “prayer should never be a trauma-causing act.”

The question is – does saying the president’s name in prayer in this way compromise the safety of the worshipping community? Let me be clear that I believe this is a high bar … much more than “I disagree with the president” or even “the president deeply offends me.” This is the level of compromising the safety of the worshipping community.

Presumably you could mention Satan in a prayer, but not Trump, whose name wields vastly more power — at least among moonbats who likely don’t really believe in Satan, God, or the Bible, but do believe in moonbattery, and that Trump poses a threat to it.

A follow-up message from Rector Mike Kinman confirms that he means “trauma” very literally:

There are indeed people in our congregation for whom the anticipation of praying for Donald Trump by name in the worship service is legitimately triggering trauma and compromising the safety of the worship space. I am talking about the clinical definition of trauma not just “I don’t like it” or “It’s really hard for me.”

You can picture eyes rolling, froth foaming at the mouth, clots of hair torn out by the roots, parishioners curling into the fetal position underneath the pews, whimpering piteously, all because someone spoke the name Trump.

It is as if moonbats are determined to make everyone to the right of them like Donald Trump.

