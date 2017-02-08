CNN PANICS – Attempts to Hide What People Noticed About Town Hall Last Night

Are you flipp’in kidding me!? CNN is shameless, and not the good kind of shameless, but the kind that leaves you with ZERO dignity because you’ve sent it marching with all your lies and deceit and just over-all being an awful human being. CNN obviously has employed people who couldn’t care less about the truth…

So they lie.

They consistently embarrass themselves, and at this point do not deserve to be considered a news network without the word FAKE in front of that title.

As many of you know, last night CNN hosted a town hall-style debate. Basically, they sent Bernie Sanders into a suicide mission up against Ted Cruz for a debate on Obamacare.

Silly CNN- are you realy this naive, and stupid, and ignorant to how the REALLY wrong the left is on these issues!?

Basically, Cruz WIPED THE FLOOR with Bernie Sanders…and it was both glorious, and a little painful to watch.

BUT! The real story we are about to tell you is why…it’s making HEADLINES!

Of course there was a common theme that went on throughout the night with each of their performances. Sanders’ constant insistence on healthcare as a right (which means paid for by Government, which means not paid for by Government but by taxpayers. What a dope!), while Cruz made sure to point out the consequences of making the government responsible for healthcare…

Then THIS question was asked of Cruz and it was given (read from paper) by a woman named Carol Hardaway. She asked Cruz:

“I have multiple sclerosis but could not afford insurance – without the treatment or medications i need, i had problems with walking, with my speech, and my vision. When the affordable care act was passed I moved from our home state of Texas because they refused to expand Medicaid to Maryland and within 2 weeks I started receiving treatments through Medicaid and am now well enough to work as a substitute teacher.

Senator Cruz, can you promise me that you and the Republican leaders in congress will have – actually have a replacement plan in place for people like me who depend on their Medicaid? In other words, I like my coverage, can I keep it?”

Watch this video…and watch very VERY closely.

First, why did she need a piece of paper to tell her OWN PERSONAL story? You would think when the gamble is on your quality of life you would be passionate enough to have the words to say without having a prompt…but whatever.

That question has been receiving a lot of attention, not because of the exchange that followed, but because of the visible header on the email she was reading from. As the Gateway Pundit found, the email is from a Gmail account as you can see from the top of the paper. The subject line reads “Your Question,” as the two photographs below show.

A number of people on Twitter also made the same observation, with some speculating that CNN fed her the question.



BUSTED! CNN emailed panelists with subject line, "YOUR QUESTION." https://t.co/3LejrSlISA — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 8, 2017



If I wanted to remember my question I would email it to myself then print it out instead of writing it in Microsoft word and printing — Soon (@PizzaPartyBen) February 8, 2017



What do you think? Was this question planted by CNN?

We all know it wouldn’t be the first time the douchbags did something dishonest like this…hypocrites.