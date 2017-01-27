Gratitude of a Traitor: Bradley Manning Denounces Obama

Anyone arguing that Barack Obama’s presidency was not a horrible mistake can be refuted with a single fact: he commuted the sentence of Bradley Manning.

As a consequence of releasing a massive quantity of restricted documents, Manning was guilty of approximately 750,000 counts of treason. He placed the lives of innumerable Americans and foreign allies in jeopardy, warranting execution as surely as any traitor ever has.

Instead, the Obama Administration agreed to force taxpayers to finance his sex change operation. Then Obama commuted his sentence.

Not even free from prison yet, Manning has already been embraced by the liberal media, which is sure to offer him a soapbox for many years to come. He took to the Guardian to express his gratitude to Obama — by denouncing his protector as weak and apologetic:

Barack Obama left behind hints of a progressive legacy. Unfortunately, despite his faith in our system and his positive track record on many issues over the last eight years, there have been very few permanent accomplishments. This vulnerable legacy should remind us that what we really need is a strong and unapologetic progressive to lead us.

Manning even accused Obama of not being sufficiently obsequious toward the “queer community” — despite reflexive kowtowing to LGBT militants probably being primarily responsible for his commutation.

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando that took the lives of nearly 50 queer and brown people, it took Obama over 300 words of his speech to acknowledge the queer community, and even then, as an abstract acronym.

Whatever you give the unworthy, it will never be enough.

A traitor, a pervert, and also an ingrate.

