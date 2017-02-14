Hijab-Wearing Student Who Faked Hate Crime Learns Her Fate

Well look at that. Prosecutors over the case of the hijab-wearing University of Michigan student who LIED about a hate crime against her after Trump became president…have declined to press charges.

The university’s newspaper noted this news from Ann Arbor police indicating that the Washtenaw Country prosecutor’s office “declined to authorize criminal charges” against this female student.

Interesting that she can smear ‘white people’ with her lies, and set them up for a fall…causing outrage, further hatred, and much divide, and have zero consequences to pay for it.

The story she told that rocked the nation was that on the evening of Nov. 11 a white male came up to her off-campus in Ann Arbor and demanded she remove her hijab, or else he had plans to set her on fire with a lighter.

This student’s description of said white male in question was fairly detailed.

She said he was 20 to 30 years old, average heights, athletic build, bad body odor (HAHA- what a detailed LIAR!), unkempt appearance and was intoxicated and speaking with a slurred speech.

That fact that she was so detailed tells me she is a professional liar…

Anyhow…

Police were quick to characterize th claim as a ethnic intimidation, and soon after OUTRAGE ensued on campus.

After police and even the FBI looked into the case further, they came to the conclusion that the story was made up.

“Investigators conducted witness interviews and reviewed multiple surveillance videos of the area in question,” the updated report read. “During the course of the investigation, numerous inconsistencies in the statements provided by the alleged victim were identified. Following a thorough investigation, detectives have determined the incident in question did not occur.”

After this hoax was uncovered police announced that the unidentified woman could be charged with filing a false police report. I’m sure about that time the reality of her lie started to get very real for her.

Fast forward to today….that reality turns out to be NOTHING.

She gets a flick to the wrist with the fear she had to deal with thinking she could go to jail, and then gets to carry on with her life as usual.

Yay another leftist liar back out roaming the streets looking for an opportunity to get offended.

Great.