Hilarious liberal shrieking almost beats funny inauguration meltdown

Do you remember the woman who shrieked when Trump was named the 45th President of the United States? She has a competitor! This snowflake comes in a close second, but she gave a valiant effort in her attempts to dethrone one of the most famous snowflake screams in history of politics and memes.

There is no “Top Snowflake Award” but if there is – the competition would be fierce!

The videos below come from a #March4Trump rally in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The woman shrieking gives the inauguration day meltdown a run for it’s money. However, sitting on the floor screaming “noooooooooo” still tops my list as the Top Snowflake. The woman below would be in second place.

We went from this:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

to this:

Giving the anti-Trump snowflake captured on video losing her ever-loving mind as Donald J.Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States a run for her money, a shrieking anti-Trump protester succeeded in making a complete menace of herself during a #March4Trump rally in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The young woman proves that you can still be heard even when you have nothing of substance to say… and what a set of lungs she has: https://twitter.com/itsmikebivins/status/838120142445826049

One protester gets some attention from Trump crowd prior to march. @ pic.twitter.com/z5fFaxgqed — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonKGW) March 4, 2017

Counter protestor disrupting the #March4Trump in Lake Oswego, OR pic.twitter.com/QMFewcqvrn — Crystal Contreras (@crystalatencio) March 4, 2017

If anyone thinks Trump supporters are in favor of violence, then this video is great evidence that it is not. As people are removing the Anti-Trump shrieking protester from the pro-Trump rally, ONE Trump supporter gets a little out of hand. She approaches the shrieking democrat and they tell her she has to leave because of her behavior.

One of the main differences between republicans and democrats is that the right wingers aren’t condoning violence against anyone. They’re actually the peaceful people. The video above is evidence that they will not tolerate their own people being violent.

The leftists, on the other hand, literally go out looking for trouble. Why would you ever show up to an event that you hate? This woman was there looking for trouble. Someone SHOULD HAVE knocked her lights out, but that’s not what we do.

She can come to our party and scream until the cops come. We’ll let the police handle it.

If she laid her hands on someone in a violent matter and a Trump supporter had to defend themselves, that’s OK.

I think the anti-Trump shreiker needs mental services, because clearly she’s crazy. I also think the pro-Trump woman who approached her, trying to fight, makes Trump supporters look bad.

Why would she try to fight someone who is already being escorted out?

I have no problem telling a Trump supporter when they look like a democrat. We need to call out our own bad behavior as well as that stemming from the left.

We cannot act like them.