Jane Fonda No Longer Regrets Propaganda Junket to North Vietnam

Jane Fonda used to regret going to North Vietnam during the war to propagandize for the enemy:

This isn’t the first time Jane Fonda has apologized for the infamous 1972 photos that earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane.” But it seems her apologies have fallen on deaf ears. Her latest mea culpa, in which she calls the photo “a huge, huge mistake,” comes in response to an incident in Maryland [in January, 2015] where 50 veterans, protesting her appearance at the Weinberg Center for the Arts, carried signs that read “Forgive? Maybe. Forget? Never.”

Vets and other patriots have good reason not to forget. In a recent BBC interview, Hanoi Jane mostly discarded her show of remorse:

“I don’t regret going to Vietnam,” she said. “The United States was bombing the dikes in North Vietnam — earthen dikes in the Red River Delta. If the dikes had given way, according to Henry Kissinger, somewhere around 2 million people could have died of famine and drowning. And we were bombing, and it wasn’t being talked about. And I thought, ‘I’m a celebrity. Maybe if I go, and I bring back evidence.’ And it did stop two months after I got back, so I’m proud that I went. It changed my life all for the good.”

Using this logic, Dresden and Hiroshima would have justified actresses of a different generation propagandizing on behalf of Nazi Germany and imperial Japan. But in those days the public would not have put up with it.

As for her frolicsome poses with antiaircraft guns used to kill her fellow Americans, she says she didn’t realize at first how it would look.

The last thing in the world. Because she is so patriotic:

[BBC’S STEPHEN] SACKUR: Let me ask you a simple question, are you proud of are you proud of America today? FONDA: No! But, I’m proud of the resistance.

She went on to bark enthusiastic support for the Black Lives Matter types in the NFL who refuse to stand for the national anthem, saying that she would not only take a knee but get down on all fours.

Treason is against the law. It’s a shame that in 1972 the law was no longer vigorously enforced.

