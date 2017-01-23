Juanita Broderick Slams Women’s Fake News March… Does not take Madonna seriously.

The woman, Juanita Broaddrick who says that Bill Clinton raped her twice in a hotel room in 1978 has just slammed Madonna and several other celebrities.

Why?

For not only participating but leading a women’s march against Donald Trump, all the while ignoring the all of bill’s accusers that he has sexually assaulted them.

Broaddrick even stated that Hillary Clinton made efforts to silence her about the rape, and labeled yesterday’s women’s march against President Trump “just more a part of the fake news that they are trying to perpetuate”

She went on…

“And their rhetoric…they are so disappointing.”

Then there’s Madonna’s expletive-laden speech yesterday. Broaddrick had words for that too “I could never take her seriously. She, or when Meryl Streep spoke out. I could never take any of them seriously. Because they did not take us seriously.”

Oh but there’s more…

“None of these women have ever stood up for the women who were abused and raped by Bill Clinton. We’ve never gotten any support. I do not understand it. I mean, you don’t support an evil candidate just because she is a woman. And to me that is all this amounts to, Aaron. Is their candidate who was absolutely corrupt lost to Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump is the only one that stood up for us.

…”It’s unbelievable. That they didn’t come out for the women that were against their candidate. The women that were abused by Bill Clinton. It’s still unbelievable. If it weren’t so sad it is almost laughable. I don’t understand why they do not support us. I don’t understand it.”

Time also reported on Madonna’s speech she gave at the women’s march:

“To our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f— you…this horrific moment of darkness to wake the f–k up.” Madonna said.

“Yes I am outraged,” she said. “Yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

The organizers of the women’s march claim that the gathering of women for this march was created to send a message…

“that women’s rights are human rights” and pledges to fight against those who have demonized “survivors of sexual assault.”

This whole women’s march thing is just ridiculous. The fact that they are marching around whining about protecting their rights is just redundant.

Why?

…because it’s these same women that have been SILENT about the women globally who have had their entire lives totally destroyed by Obama’s foreign policies.

I guess women with ACTUAL problems is nothing compared to getting ‘free’ birth control…or funding to kill babies.

It’s sickening.