Lena Dunham Blasts Republicans, Wants Free Birth Control for Women

For liberal progressives and especially Lena Dunham, birth control is seen as the epitome of female empowerment. Any action that may make it slightly more difficult to receive this particular medication is seen as “sexist” and attempting to take reproductive rights from women.

Dunham feels so strongly about this type of “healthcare” that she penned an op-ed about it for the New York Times. In it, she calls for free birth control for everyone because apparently women aren’t able to work for the things we want anymore, we need men to hand them to us on a silver platter.

In an Instagram post, Dunham makes an impassioned plea for women to be given access to “any kind of contraception they want, any time they want” and accompanied it with a picture of her from the hospital, suffering from pelvic pain.

Instead of making a logical point in her op-ed, Dunham took the time to attack people like Little Sisters of the Poor whose religion prohibits them from providing contraception, Plan-B and sterilization procedures to their employees. She also explains that women take birth control for reasons other than preventing pregnancy, which is absolutely true.

“Birth control pills are many women’s method of choice for preventing unintended pregnancy and should be covered by all insurance policies for that reason alone,” she says, adding that “millions of women living with endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, cystic acne, migraines, uterine abnormalities and a history of ectopic pregnancies, birth control can be a crucial, even lifesaving, medical treatment.”

Yes, birth control makes tolerable a lot of conditions that women would otherwise have to suffer with, but that doesn’t mean it should be “free” because there is no such thing as “free” anything. Besides, if my father couldn’t receive his chemotherapy (which costs tens of thousands of dollars per dose) for free, what makes you think YOUR preferred medications should be given away like candy?