A Liberal Website Picks The 30 Hottest Women in the World. #6 Will Blow Your Mind [VIDEO]

Alright, liberals. Lets address a few issues I have with many of your ‘Top’ charts. They are LIES! They are completely bogus lies that do not represent the truth of the matter…And before you get all enlightened and tell me that truth is a construct of this or that, know that I’m on to you – oh, yes – I know exactly what you liars are up to…

As with many publications produced by left-leaning companies, the one that I’m about to go over is based solely on the Top 30 Most Beautiful Women In The World. Now, when you think of the top 30 in the world that fit this description, you may get images of some of your favorite women in Hollywood. A lot of Sports Illustrated models, hell, maybe even the server at your local ‘Outback Steak House’. Really, beauty is in the eye of the beholder…But that kernel of truth can only carry you so far. Eventually, the fruits of beauty are going to have to make their appearance and if they don’t, it’s about high time you call bull crap on the source.

Well, I’m calling bull crap on this list, who out of 30, had placed Oprah Winfrey at #22.

I kid you not. There’s a lot of beautiful women at your local grocery store that would not even be considered anything near supermodel material – and yet they beat Oprah by a long shot.

Coming in next at #21 on the list is the one, the only, Michelle Obama!

I just about shook my head right off my shoulders. Now this is a plain liberal, political move that is wrong. It’s just wrong. Michelle Obama should be nowhere near this list when we are talking about the most beautiful. This was an obvious ploy to up the former First Lady’s cred and make the few idiots that actually believe this garbage feel good about ‘the good old days’ of the Obama’s…Yuck!

Now I saved the best for last…

Let’s give it up for #6 – Hillary Clinton…

You know what? I’m just going to leave this one right here. Ponder on the insanity of the left for awhile.