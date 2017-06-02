Liberals Now So Insane, They Found a Reason to Call Al Gore a “Big Winner”

Al Gore has not been successful at much. He lost to George W. Bush in the race to become president. His documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth”, was a financial success — but then it became known that Gore and his team used CGI images which they claimed were real, and scientists criticized the movie for its lack of accuracy. Gore made himself into a crusader for the environment, but his hypocrisy and constant failed predictions made it hard for anyone to take him seriously. And yet somehow, liberals are calling him a “big winner”?

Axios, a new D.C.-based political website made up of liberal journalists, named Gore a “big winner” in a story featured in their daily e-mail touting the top ten stories of the day. Gore is released a sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth” this summer, and liberals believe it will kickstart climate change advocacy around the country, blaming the Trump administration for not leading “on an important issue”.

“Groups like the Sierra Club, the Climate Reality Project and Indivisible, as well as leaders in the business and investor communities, are joining forces to make this a summer of action around climate,” Mike Allen, formerly of Politico, wrote. And the sequel will be updated to include Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

“Filmmakers behind ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ … … will update the movie to include Trump’s Thursday withdrawal,” The Wrap reported. “The climax of the film sees Gore riding through the streets of Paris, wheeling and dealing to get people on board for the agreement ahead of United Nations 2015 Climate Change Conference.”

But how does this make Gore a “big winner”?

The film hasn’t been released yet; if it flops, then he won’t be winning at anything. And in the meantime, almost every prediction he has made has not come true. He claimed that Mount Kilimanjaro would be snow-free within a decade; that didn’t happen. He said that temperatures would continue to rise, due to man-made carbon dioxide emissions, for the next decade. That didn’t happen, either. He claimed that we would see more hurricanes. Islands would fall under water. And none of that happened.

Meanwhile, Gore urged Americans to reduce their energy consumption, while himself using more than twice as much electricity as the average American at his mega-mansion in one month alone. In 2006, he used more than 20 times the national average. And since he released “An Inconvenient Truth” in 2005, his electricity usage has increased, not decreased. Sacrificing to prevent climate change is just for the little people though, right?

But sure. Al Gore is a big winner who cares about the environment. Sure he is.