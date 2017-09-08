LIBERALS Now Want to Abolish Father’s Day?

Fathers are incredibly important to the well-being of children; it’s well known that children who grow up in fatherless homes are more likely to do much worse than children raised with fathers. So it makes sense that fathers should be celebrated — except for liberals, of course, who are calling for Father’s Day to be abolished.

A liberal named Red Ruby Scarlet (yes, really) wants to see Father’s Day renamed “Special Person’s Day”, so that kids who don’t have fathers don’t feel left out. The Australian activist appeared on “Today Tonight” to argue for the holiday’s removal.

“There are children who have a dad, who also have a grandfather and also have an auntie and also have other kinds of relatives,” she said. “There are also a huge range of different family structures, so we have single parent families, satellite families, extended families, lesbian and gay families.”

The idea is reportedly already being implemented in some Australian schools. But it’s not without controversy.

New South Wales Education Minister David Elliot slammed the proposal, writing on Facebook, “People still celebrate fatherhood even after their father and grandfathers have passed away, in fact for many people Father’s Day is a wonderful time of reflecting and remembering.” Fathers4Justice founder Matt O’Connor also spoke out against the idea, saying, “This is yet another attempt to further undermine and marginalise fathers by a repugnant, fatherphobic minority.”

Others took to Twitter to express their anger.

Apparently the PC brigade now want to rename Father's Day to Special Person's Day. Seems a bit of a sexist view. — Mark Vale (@UnifiedVale) August 27, 2017 Now ppl want to remove Columbus statues & rename Father's Day, Special Person's day. Guess I better make a list of what hurts my feelings🙄🙄🙄 — Sheryl Bennett (@Sheryl_Bennett) August 26, 2017

But despite the backlash, Scarlet refused to back down. “There’s a lot of Australian research that has actually informed a lot of international research,” she argued. “Teacher research for example, that has demonstrated children’s capacity to be really inclusive once they know about these ideas and they think wow why are people seeing this as a controversy, why are we calling this political correctness when in fact it’s about our rights.”

Curiously, Scarlet refused to say whether or not Mother’s Day should be given the same treatment. But the answer is seemingly obvious. Women are mothers, so it’s OK to celebrate them. This is just another example of the misandry that is endemic in today’s modern feminist movement.