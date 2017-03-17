LIBERALS: Support THESE tax cuts? You’re going to Hell!

It’s so funny that Erick Erickson would write on this. Yesterday, I retweeted an article entitled: “Liberals Are So Desperate To Take Down Trump They’re Paying Thousands For Fake Docs.” I immediately got a totally non-sequitur reply from a liberal that stated in essence: “I hope you are proud of your President for cutting Meals on Wheels and food to the elderly.” I wish I had captured the tweet, because within minutes, they deleted it. But it goes exactly towards what Erick wrote about… you’re going to hell if you support cutting Meals on Wheels funding.

If you are for cutting taxes and the budget… if you are for privatizing services such as Meals on Wheels… according to the left you are a heartless bigot. Providing meals to the elderly, disabled and poor, in my opinion, should be done by churches, individuals and private organizations. Not the federal government. At the very least, it should be left to the states to handle. The Bible commands us to help the needy, but I have yet to find a passage that commands me to fund a government program. Conservatives are far more charitable than liberals, so the hypocrisy here is thick enough to slice.

From The Resurgent:

The political left wants us all to know that Christians have a duty to take care of the poor. Consequently, if you do not oppose President Trump’s budget plan to cut funding for Meals on Wheels, you are going to hell. Leave it to liberals to tie your salvation to support of a government program. You must both bake the cake and fund the welfare program, bigot. The argument is absurd. The Bible does tell Christians they must aid the widows, orphans, poor, and refugees. But the Bible says nothing about funding a government program to do so. It is the responsibility of the individual and church to do so. As the New York Times has noted, conservatives take that obligation seriously and are more charitable than the left. [H]ouseholds headed by conservatives give 30 percent more to charity than households headed by liberals. A study by Google found an even greater disproportion: average annual contributions reported by conservatives were almost double those of liberals. Other research has reached similar conclusions. The “generosity index” from the Catalogue for Philanthropy typically finds that red states are the most likely to give to nonprofits, while Northeastern states are least likely to do so.

The left will claim that conservatives give to churches and that the money does not necessarily go to the poor. First off, that isn’t true. Conservative Christians give to churches and tithe far more than the left, but they also give to individuals and food banks that help the poor. They also donate their time and in other ways as well.

When I find someone in need and I want to help them, I either do it myself or I turn to a church or churches to help them. I do not turn to the government. They’d starve or freeze to death before anything happened there. Charity and doing good should be private. It should be an individual’s choice and it should be free of diktats. Communities should take the responsibility on themselves for caring for those within their purview. Conservative Christians are not going to hell for not supporting government handouts and welfare. We do not hate the poor by not turning to Big Brother for handouts. In fact, to do so is to shirk your Christian duty.