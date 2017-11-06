Nasty Woman Flips Off Trump’s Motorcade Proudly – Lives To Regret It BIG TIME

Juli Briskman is having a really bad week. But the media is consoling the 50 year-old mother of two snowflake. She made a REALLY bad decision and decided to flip off the President’s motorcade as it passed her biking. The media of course caught the pic and tried to make it viral. She said when she saw the President’s motorcade, her “blood just started to boil.” Every liberal talking point sprang into her itsy bitsy mind. “I’m thinking, DACA recipients are getting kicked out. He pulled ads for open enrollment in ObamaCare,” she stated. “Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power. I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again,” she continued. “I flipped off the motorcade a number of times.”

This is a useful idiot of the left at play. She soaks up every freaking lie they tell her about the President and then internalizes it. The photo was taken by a White House photographer and it did indeed go viral. It’s iconic. When Briskman saw the photo, she wasn’t ashamed, she was proud of it. She proceeded to make it her Facebook profile picture. Bad move. After that, she was fired from her job as a government contractor with Akima LLC. Her bosses told her she had violated the company’s social media policy because she had used the photo as her profile picture. “They said, ‘We’re separating from you,’” Briskman said. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things on your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

Juli isn’t smart enough to even regret her actions. She says, “In some ways, I’m doing better than ever. I’m angry about where our country is right now. I am appalled,” she said. “This was an opportunity for me to say something.” Gee, does that feed your kids or keep a roof over your head? Hope it was worth it. Her bosses are not the bad guys here. She violated company policy, so she was fired.

Take The Washington Post for instance… this is their social media policy: “Covered Social Media Activity that contains discriminatory, obscene malicious or threatening content, is knowingly false, create [sic] a hostile work environment, or similar inappropriate or unlawful conduct will not be tolerated and will be subject to discipline up to an [sic] including termination of employment.” It’s pretty standard and everyone knows about it. Juli’s difference is that she didn’t care. She was angry and decided to vent and it cost her big time.

"It’s the first time pool reporters have noted a bicyclist has flipped him off as he was visiting, however."https://t.co/8A2HI6CB7u — (((STOP))) tRumpnado (@Trumpnado2016) October 29, 2017

You have the right to be an ass all you want in this country. You have freedom of speech. But there are consequences for your actions and your speech. Your employers have rights too and you work for them. So, when you decide to do something this moronic, they have every right to terminate your employment. I’m sure Juli will find a cozy job working for a Marxist somewhere where she’ll feel right at home.

In an ironic twist, Briskman was actually in charge of her former firm’s social media presence during her six-month tenure there. She recently flagged something that definitely violated their social media policy. Go figure. But I guess she felt that what she did wasn’t as bad or something. And her idea of what was not acceptable was telling. As she was monitoring Facebook this summer, she found a public comment by a senior director at the company in an otherwise civil discussion by one of his employees about Black Lives Matter. “You’re a f—— Libtard a——,” the director injected, using his profile that clearly and repeatedly identifies himself as an employee of the firm. Briskman highlighted the exchange and shared the exchange with senior management. However, this gentleman did not get fired. Technically, you would think both would be firing offenses. In my world they are. Be thankful I’m not your manager.