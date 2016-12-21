Obama Makes Horrifying Move Right Before Term Ends

Barack Obama is almost out the door and out of our hair, but from the looks of things, he plans on terrorizing us right up until the last second of his exit from the White House. That man will be known for centuries as the most dangerous man for America …whose weapon is a pen.

He has just invoked a law that will indefinitely ban the action of drilling for oil and gas across MASSIVE parts of US waters. The problem we have on our hands with this ban is that President-elect Donald Trump once in office, will not be able to repeal it.

A provision from a 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act is what Obama used to enable this type of power over the incoming President. The provision allows a President to take any and all unleased lands in the Outer Continental Shelf completely off the market. Unfortunately for us, the law has no provision in place that allows another President to repeal it.

So at most, the law will not allow Donald Trump to undo it, at least not quickly, if he can at all.

Obama unleashed this shocking information on Tuesday, telling Americans that the areas that will be covered are most of the Beaufort and Chukchi seas off of Alaska’s north coast and furthermore, 31 underwater canyons off the East Coast would also be protected for ecological reasons.

All this on the same day that Canada unleashed their own block on all oil and gas drilling in the Canadian Arctic and announced a joint move with the US.

‘These actions, and Canada’s parallel actions, protect a sensitive and unique ecosystem that is unlike any other region on earth,’ Obama said in a statement. ‘They reflect the scientific assessment that, even with the high safety standards that both our countries have put in place, the risks of an oil spill in this region are significant and our ability to clean up from a spill in the region’s harsh conditions is limited.’

The White House released a statement that it would take literally decades for oil and gas infrastructure to be built and put into action in these regions. They argue that this time should be spent on developing non-fossil fuels instead, all for the goal of limiting climate change.

There is an estimation stating that the whole Arctic region has 90 billion barrels of oil that is still waiting to be discovered, but now…it’s discovery will be postponed and maybe postponed indefinitely.

However, it is NOT a done deal as grim as it sounds. This move could possibly spend years being challenged in the courts, which will allow Congress which is currently under Republican control to try and change it.

Such an attempt seems likely under the Trump administration, which has shown an active disregard for climate change science. The provision – 12(a) – has previously been used by Presidents George HW Bush and Bill Clinton to temporarily block drilling in areas of the Outer Continental Shelf. But there has never before been anything on this scale – or for an indefinite duration.