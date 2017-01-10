Obnoxious Protester Tries to Disrupt Jeff Sessions’ Confirmation… Gets a RUDE Wakeup Call!

Donald Trump had chosen Senator Jeff Sessions for his attorney general, but Democrats quickly protested the appointment. His confirmation hearing has begun, and liberals showed up in force to protest. Unfortunately, they quickly got thrown out.

Sessions was sitting in the crowd with his family, including four of his 10 grandchildren. Much of the focus is on civil rights, as liberals have been claiming that Sessions is a racist and a KKK sympathizer. So protesters came dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The protesters, many of whom were members of Code Pink, were repeatedly disruptive during the hearing. A man dressed as a klansman in protest of Sessions’ alleged racism was escorted out, and screamed, “You can’t arrest me, I’m white! White people don’t get arrested!” A Code Pink protester was forced to leave after laughing loudly, and likewise, had words for police. “Why am I getting taken out of here?” she asked. “This man is evil, pure evil!” She was wearing a pink foam tiara, and continued yelling as she was removed from the hearing.

Two more men were removed as they shouted, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

Despite the fact that obnoxious protesters were being removed frequently, it didn’t teach the remaining protesters anything, who continued to be disruptive. Another woman stood up and began chanting the same slogan. As she was forced out, she yelled, “You are a pig! Stop this racist pig from getting into power!”

The disruptions happened despite the warnings of Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, who is leading the hearings. “It’s simply not fair, it’s simply not considerate to others, so officers will immediately remove those individuals,” Grassley said. But liberals being who they are, they didn’t listen. Code Pink founder Medea Benjamin later took credit for the protests, including the KKK costumes.