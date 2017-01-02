Police Have Shown Up At Netanyahu’s Home-Corruption Probe Begins

What a frustrating situation. Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu answered the door to police officers and officials that came to his home seeking information regarding what Israeli media is characterizing as an investigation of corruption. Not just on Netanyahu but his family as well.

Media is ruthless, no matter what part of the world they are reporting in it seems.

This is what we have learned so far…

The police officers showed up at his home Monday evening, and by that time media was already all over it. Releasing any detail their twisted little hands could get on and suggested that the questioning could take several hours before completion.

It has been reported by local media that Netanyahu is being investigated for suspicion of accepting large gifts of money from businessmen, and that he has in fact been under investigation for 8 months.



PM Netanyahu's police interrogation as a suspect in crime started half an hour ago, at 6:15 pm. https://t.co/Bjy3AdfiW1 — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) January 2, 2017

Erel Margalit, a lawmaker in opposition to Netanyahu has been working overtime to get the investigation underway, tirelessly alleging that donors have been improperly giving money to Netanyahu.

In response Netanyahu did acknowledge the allegations of wrongdoing and denied doing anything of the sort.



Police arrive at the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to question him as part of a graft probe https://t.co/7byQ4KDlIy pic.twitter.com/zbb8mjzd4k — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 2, 2017

“We’ve been paying attention to reports in the media, we are hearing the celebratory mood and the atmosphere in the television studios and the corridors of the opposition, and I would like to tell them, stop with the celebrations, don’t rush,” he said.

“There won’t be anything because there is nothing,” he said.

“You can keep sending out test balloons full of hot air, and we will continue leading the State of Israel,” Netanyahu added.

It was reported that Jewish congress President, Ronald Lauder reported to police that he himself gave Netanyahu and his son Yair expensive gifts, prompting investigators to look into these allegations that Netanyahu has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from different businessmen. Including currently jailed, Arnaud Mimran who is a French businessman who is serving for carbon-tax fraud. He also claimed to have donated money to Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister of Israel denies the allegations.

Interesting isn’t it? A man who has a track record of dealings using integrity, and valor is being accused by proven corrupt, and law-breaking men that he is corrupt and unfit for his position because they claim to have engaged in corrupt behavior with him.

Come on…this can’t be just a coincidence, the timing is just too ridiculous.

What a joke.

They have done this before, and he was accused of other ethics abuses, but nothing ever surfaced to prove any of it and he has never been found guilty.

It’s times like this that the safest thing to do to find truth is to really understand what it means to recognize the fruits of their labor.

The fruits of a man’s labor, tells it all.

There is no comparison between him and the corrupt lawmakers and business men who are trying to take him down. They would sell their soul for a cup of coffee and never think twice. I’m sure in order to take down a Prime Minister…it’s not just a cup of coffee being offered to them.

Netanyahu is not an idiot, he would not engage in dealings with weasels that cannot be trusted in the first place.

Prayers going out to him of endurance…you need endurance when having to deal with idiots.