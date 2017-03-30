Respectful Passenger Gives Up Seat For Soldier – What Happens Next? DISGRACEFUL!

Respect for our military is fairly typical in the United States, and not something that most people find fault with. But when you’re a liberal, that expectation goes out the window, because liberals and military hatred go hand-in-hand. Just look at what happened when a passenger gave up their seat for a soldier, and a liberal college professor happened to oversee it.

Drexel University professor George Ciccariello made headlines a few months ago, in December, when he tweeted that all he wanted for Christmas was “white genocide”. He also got into hot water for claiming that the deaths of 4,000 white people during the Haitian Revolution was a good thing, and stating that Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof “simply put into practice what many white Americans already think”. Now, he’s stepped into it again, this time, targeting service members with his hatred.

Ciccariello, who is currently a visiting researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, was on a flight when he noticed a passenger give up their first class seat for a soldier in uniform. His fellow passengers were showing their gratitude and appreciation; Ciccariello responded… well, like a typical liberal.

Some guy gave up his first class seat for a uniformed soldier. People are thanking him. I'm trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) March 26, 2017

It didn’t take long for that tweet to get a lot of attention, and leading conservatives slammed him for it.

The university has not taken action against him for any of his comments in the past, stating that it was protected speech. So it’s not likely that there will be any repercussions this time. However, Ciccariello should possibly consider why it is that the mere glimpse of someone being nice to a soldier sends him into such a blind rage. That’s not healthy at all.