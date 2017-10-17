School District Kills To Kill a Mockingbird

School District Kills <em>To Kill a Mockingbird</em>
Dave Blount
17 Oct, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Left-wingers never seem to understand that when the firing squads commence, they will not be immune. Likewise, once the book-banning begins, books that inspired them will end up in the fire:

The Biloxi School District got complaints about the wording in “To Kill A Mockingbird” — an American classic being taught in 8th grade English Language Arts classes — and pulled it from the curriculum. …

Kenny Holloway, vice president of the Biloxi School Board said, “There were complaints about it. There is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable, and we can teach the same lesson with other books.”

The book decries racial prejudice against blacks. But it contains the forbidden N-word, and is therefore politically unclean. It was pulled in the middle of a lesson plan. Though it is still in the library for now, it is likely to quietly disappear, lest it offend someone.

The statues they have been tearing down are only the beginning.

On a tip from Stormfax. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

Dave Blount

Dave Blount

More articles by Dave Blount

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend