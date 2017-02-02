SHOTS FIRED! Iran Shows Exactly What They Think Of America- Look What They Did To Our Flag!

Well well well…look who has their feelings hurt and wants to act like babies. Things are just ridiculous. We finally get a President in the White House that is putting Americans first, and everyone acts a fool.

Seriously though…it’s a 3 month ban. Not 3 years, or 3 decades… 3 months. Trump wants to strengthen our vetting process to ensure Americans are safer, and that’s a bad thing? He want’s to fortify our border so Americans are safer and that’s a bad thing?

What is wrong with people…it’s like Obama’s America has eaten the brain of every liberal and non-thinking American in the country who now has lost all ability to think for themselves. It’s sad…and obnoxious.

Also…just a bunch of nonsense.

Anyhow, now Iran is throwing their own little hissy fit and have chosen to insult our flag.

Bad move…

As you can see, the placement they have the U.S. flag in on the floor is said to be a direct response to the Trump administration’s recent executive order regarding the ‘temporary’ pause on immigration from 7 countries, Iran being one of them.

You should know however, the picture could not be independently verified by the Washington Free Beacon.

People like to blame Trump for tensions between Tehran and the United States tightening since he entered the White House, however… the relationship has never been a fair one from the get go. Iran said jump and Obama asked ‘how high’ …. that’s no healthy relationship. Just because Trump isn’t going to be Iran’s punching bag like the President before him…doesn’t mean it’s his fault if tensions rise. It just means Iran needs to calm their butt down or take a seat.

The State Department told the Free Beacon on Tuesday that it is closely following the recent tests and would seek to ensure Tehran is complying with the nuclear deal. Iran also has moved to retaliate against the United States for President Donald Trumps order on immigration. This would include halting travel to Iran for anyone carrying an American visa. Not a great retaliation when, unless you have family still there, the vast majority of people in their right minds have no desire to go to that cesspool Iran.

“We’re aware of reports that Iran conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test in recent days,” State Department Spokesman Mark Toner said. “We are looking into these reports. We are, however, well aware of and deeply troubled by Iran’s longstanding provocative and irresponsible activities and we call on Iran to cease such provocations.”

Of course Iranian officials are trying to claim that their missile tests are not a violation of the nuclear accord and further state they won’t be stopping anytime soon.

HAH! They forgot they were dealing with Trump it seems. We shall see about that.

As we reported earlier, President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, Michael Flynn, said during a press briefing on Wednesday: “As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice.” Let’s contrast this with how the Obama administration dealt with Iran when they got testy: Congressional efforts in 2015 to tighten visa waivers also drew outrage from Iran, prompting the Obama administration to install caveats with exceptions for the Islamic Republic, the Free Beacon reported at the time. Iran maintained that the restrictions violated the nuclear accord.

The winds of change are a blowing…and it is no longer going to be business as usual with Iran. Whether they like it or not, they are about to learn how to play nice or not play at all.