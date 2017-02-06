Soros, Tucson, and Ben & Jerry Helped Finance Violent Shutdown of Free Speech in Berkeley

The violent suppression of free speech in Berkeley last Wednesday was bankrolled by some familiar names, including Nazi collaborator George Soros and the moonbat-infested city of Tucson:

The Alliance for Global Justice, based in Tucson, is listed as an organizer and fiscal sponsor for Refuse Fascism, a communist group that encouraged left-wingers to shut down the Yiannopoulos event. … According to its most recent 990 tax form, Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ) received $2.2 million in funding for the fiscal year ending in March 2016. One of the group’s biggest donors is the Tides Foundation, a non-profit funded by billionaire progressive philanthropist George Soros. Tides gave AfGJ $50,000. Other notable donors include the city of Tucson and the United Steel Workers labor union. The former gave $10,000 to AfGJ while the latter contributed $5,000.

Ice cream moonbats Ben & Jerry kicked in $20,000.

The rioters succeeded in getting a speaking engagement canceled by starting fires, bombarding the police with fireworks, vandalizing businesses, and more. One Trump supporter was beaten unconscious with shovels and left in the middle of the street; another was sprayed in the face with mace.

Surely after the situation got so far out of hand, Refuse Fascism regretted its involvement and humbly apologized to all concerned, right? Wrong:

Refuse Fascism, which includes Princeton professor Cornel West as one of its founding “initiators,” defended the response, issuing a statement on its website that called the shut down “righteous.” And on its Facebook page, the group asserted that the vandalism and arson were not “violence.”

As the Left becomes more radicalized, money donated by liberal do-gooders is ever less likely to be put to constructive ends. Soros doesn’t just support foolish policies and terrible political candidates; he backs masked, black-clad goons who employ street violence to silence free speech. That Tucson taxpayers have been forced to support them too is unconscionable.

