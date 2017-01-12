Studies Link Preference for Left-Wing Politics to Criminality, Ugliness

A paper entitled “Political Ideology Predicts Involvement in Crime,” published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, can be filed under No Duh. From the abstract:

Political ideology represents an imperfect yet important indicator of a host of personality traits and cognitive preferences. These preferences, in turn, seemingly propel liberals and conservatives towards divergent life-course experiences. Criminal behavior represents one particular domain of conduct where differences rooted in political ideology may exist. Using a national dataset, we test whether and to what extent political ideology is predictive of self-reported criminal behavior. Our results show that self-identified political ideology is mono-tonically related to criminal conduct cross-sectionally and prospectively and that liberals self-report more criminal conduct than do conservatives.

Obviously, an ideology holding that you are entitled to use government to seize wealth others have created will appeal to criminals more than an ideology that emphasizes property rights and personal responsibility. But there may be more to it.

Another study helps explain why so many moonbats seem to be bitter people driven by a malevolent compulsion to tear down, desecrate, and deface:

A recently published study in the Journal of Public Economics concludes that the attractiveness of a candidate does correlate with their politics. They find that politicians on the right are more good looking in Europe, the United States and Australia. <a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> The study shows correlation, not causation, but the researchers float a simple economic explanation for why this might happen. Numerous studies have shown that good-looking people are likely to earn more, and that people who earn more are typically more opposed to redistributive policies, like the progressive taxes and welfare programs favored by the left. The researchers also offer a more general psychological explanation for the trend: That good-looking people are often treated better than others, and thus see the world as a more just place. Past studies have found that the more attractive people believe themselves to be, the lower their preference for egalitarianism, a value typically associated with the political left.

Coerced equality is more appealing to those who regard themselves as less than equal.

Criminals are not known for their high levels of accomplishment and self-esteem. Maybe that’s why leftist Democrats want felons to vote.

Their views might have been influenced by what they see in the mirror.

