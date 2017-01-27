Tears Flow Delightfully at the EPA and Elsewhere

The neurotic foolishness about the size of the inauguration crowd is getting embarrassing — but this more than makes up for it:

“At EPA headquarters, the mood remains dark,” ProPublica reported Wednesday. “A longtime career communications employee said in a phone interview Tuesday that more than a few friends were ‘coming to work in tears’ each morning as they grappled with balancing the practical need to keep their jobs with their concerns for the issues they work on.”

These issues — e.g., crippling the coal industry, hyping the global warming hoax — are no longer on the agenda. But not all EPA bureauweenies will need to worry much longer about reconciling this with keeping their jobs. Some of the deadwood that comprises this pernicious agency is slated for clearing, as there will reportedly be significant budget and staff cuts.

The schadenfreude extends beyond the tyrannical EPA.

The State Department held stress workshops after the election so they would not “become paralyzed by fear.” EPA employees were caught crying before, just after the election, as were White House aides. Energy Department employees were granted counseling. Sobbing staffers greeted Hillary Clinton on Capitol Hill a month after her loss. <a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The State Department has been a nest of treasonous moonbats (including actual communists like Alger Hiss) since before WWII. There are encouraging indications that it will be cleaned up at last. The entire senior level of management officials just resigned — or were they fired? No matter, so long as they are gone.

More moonbat tears please!

The best things in life.

On tips from Mr. Freemarket, artfldgr, Everyday President, Torcer, and KirklesWorth. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.