Ticked Off American Asks: What Do You Call A Basement Full Of LIBERALS?

Oh, for Pete’s sake! Here we go again. The Daily Beast is going off on The Star Spangled Banner in another moronic rant that makes less than no sense. It seems to be the season for liberals whining about our National Anthem. Typically, I despise anything to do with Woodrow Wilson, but not this. The song is majestic and patriotic. Yet, the left would tell you it is full of brutal violence, racism and lacks ‘diversity and tolerance’ or something equally lame and stupid.

Morley, the author, draws false connections between the Civil War, the Confederacy and patriotism. They are really reaching on this one. Those who love America, pretty much adore the National Anthem. Those who don’t, don’t. And they are the usual crowd of radicals, racists, terrorists, communists, Progressives and liberals who hate everything that promotes freedom. Sometimes, I really wish they would all just pack up their ‘whine cellars’ and leave.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

Robert Gehl reports the liberal rag The Daily Beast has tossed another American Cultural Icon onto the white-guilt-fueled pyre of racism. Now, The Star-Spangled Banner – yes, America’s national anthem. Is nothing more than a racist call to brutal violence… or something like that. To get there, writer Jefferson Morley draws a connection between the Civil War, the Confederacy and patriotism. The campaign to make “The Star-Spangled Banner” the national anthem began on the centennial of the song in 1914. It gained strength with President Woodrow Wilson’s 1917 executive order designating the song as the anthem of the U.S. armed forces. The ritual of playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before baseball games began in the 1919 World Series. The song’s militaristic imagery and self-righteous patriotism appealed to conservatives and Southerners. The song wasn’t popular in the north, Morley writes… they preferred the more passive “America the Beautiful.” Blacks didn’t like it either. Neither did pacifists and “advocates of temperance.” They called it “a poem born of intense hatred of Great Britain and wedded to a barroom ballad composed by a foreigner.”

Leftists have continuously throughout the years looked for a better anthem. They come up with communistic suggestions and get shot down every single time. Their idea of ‘patriotism’ is more hammer and sickle, than red, white and blue. Back when the National Anthem was settled on, there were congressional hearings to do it. The Daily Beast of course says they were racist. They do their level best to tie it to the Civil War and racism and fail miserably at it.

It’s sheer hyperbole and it’s cringe worthy. These are the same people who hate Christmas, but love Labor Day, which is a communist construct. That pretty much says it all.