Trump Just Created BRILLIANT Way To Get Revenge On CNN For Their FAKE NEWS!

JUST SAY NO. That phrase could mean many thing to different people. No to drugs, no to unprotected sex, no to kissing on the first date, no to eating a donut for breakfast.

However, what ‘just say no’ means to the Trump administration is something far different from those mentioned above. What it means is in reference to speaking with CNN.

That’s right. Apparently, the White House surrogates and officials will not be getting the chances to appear on the Clinton News Network for who knows how long…

All due to their dirty habit of reporting fake news and just in general their shoddy coverage.

It’s a smart move on the behalf of the Trump administration. Refusing to allow their surrogates or officials to appear on CNN… is going to be a huge hit to CNN.

This is no secret either, a White House official has spoken and admitted that this is exactly what the Trump administration is doing. It’s a CNN ban and they have earned the exile…because CNN network does not help them spread their message but does just opposite.

“We’re sending surrogates to places where we think it makes sense to promote our agenda,” the official said before adding that CNN would not fit that criteria, Politico reported Tuesday.

Now White House officials are still planning on answering questions from CNN during certain things like daily press briefings, and Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary has rejected any claims that CNN was being denied access to surrogates.

In fact, while speaking at a University recently, Spicer himself was asked if the White House had plans to SHUT down CNN. His response?

Well, he said they had no specific intention of shutting down CNN, but at the same time he does not feel that he should have to waste any of his time speaking to a media outlet such as CNN when they don’t even report their stories truthfully.

I couldn’t agree more.

“I’m not going to sit around and engage with people who have no desire to actually get something right,” Spicer said.

That just makes sense, doesn’t it?

CNN has certainly proven themselves to be camped on the campgrounds of the Democratic party…and they don’t even so much as give Trump a chance at showing them what he’s ACTUALLY about.

Truth be told, there’s a bottom line here. Trump is putting CNN on notice…build a bridge and get over it, it go find a dark corner to shrivel up in all by yourself.

The end.