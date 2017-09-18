UNBELIEVABLE! Hobby Lobby Decoration Goes VIRAL Because It’s “Offensive”

I just can’t stand it. This is just too ridiculous. Now, leftists are getting triggered over… wait for it… cotton. Hobby Lobby dared to have a decoration that some moronic liberal equated with slavery and picking cotton. Then they demanded the store remove the item. These are pretty little cotton plants in vases… they are the equivalent of having pussy willows as part of your decor. It’s innocent and aesthetic, unless of course you are a raving nut job from the left. Then it’s a sin worthy of thirty lashes and maybe your head.

Some twit named Daniell Rider took political correctness to new depths: “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves. A little sensitivity goes a long way. PLEASE REMOVE THIS “decor”.” I’d rather she was removed, thank you. This insanity just never ends and neither does the idiocy. I’m continually amazed that these people are this deeply stupid. It’s impressive.

Guess what my grandmother did as a kid? That’s right… she picked cotton and so did my father. And as far as I know, they are both white, you fruitcake. And for heavens sake, don’t ever move to Goodyear, Arizona where I used to live. They have a ton of cotton fields there… you might implode from the sheer horror of it all. I don’t know if these morons got the memo, but cotton is picked by machines now. Slaves are not picking cotton across the country and what this woman is insinuating is an insult to anyone who is black.

This gal must lead a very tough life since she seems to be offended by everything, including home decor. Seek help honey… you truly need it. We also don’t have slaves farming for us or picking tobacco these days, but she would probably scream over that too. Exactly who’s racist here? That she would equate cotton with black people is massively racist. This woman must get triggered by literally everything she sees. I hope Hobby Lobby laughed at her demand and then ignored it.

These are the same kind of people who want to change the names of schools because they were named after the Founding Fathers. You know, all of you should just form your own little country and go live there. Leave the rest of us alone so we don’t have to hear your insanity anymore. Cotton doesn’t offend me, but these trigger-happy leftists sure do.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at… Posted by Daniell Rider on Thursday, September 14, 2017