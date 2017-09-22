War on Heritage Targets Street Names

First, they came after the statues, but I did not speak out, because I was not a statue. Then they came after the street names:

Gaston, Ervay, and Lemmon are well-known street names in the city of Dallas. They are also some of the streets in the city named after Confederate figures. Now, the Dallas mayor’s task force on Confederate monuments is set to discuss whether to recommend changing the names of city streets that are named after Confederate figures.

The changes won’t be free.

A Dallas city staff report estimates the cost of changing names on some of the streets in question. For Lemmon Avenue, the cost would top $364,000. For Gaston Avenue, the cost would be nearly $44,000. For Lee Parkway, the cost is estimated at about $1,430.

But taxpayers have plenty of money. Besides, how can you put a price on erasing your heritage so that progressive social engineers can construct a fresh new one?

This won’t stop at Confederates, of course. Here in Phoenix, beloved Squaw Peak is now referenced on maps as “Piestewa Peak,” the word “squaw” having been struck from the Newspeak dictionary. To reach it, hikers must drive along Squaw Peak Drive. Residents want to keep it that way, both for tradition and because changing the street name will entail significant personal expense in terms of revising various documents. Moonbat Mayor Greg Stanton scoffs at their objections, and at the policy that gives them a say in the matter. He has sought increased power so as to rename the street by decree, providing insight into what the War on Heritage is actually about: yet another power grab by leftists.

Stick it in your ear, Stanton.

On a tip from Lyle. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.