White Working People Voted Against Themselves Or Something

Liberals and their compliant media are still in utter denial as to just why Hillary lost the election. They’ve created elaborate Excuses, rather than simply dealing with the notions that a) Hillary was a horrible candidate, b) she and her team had a poor strategy, and c) Democrats policies are unpopular in practice. Instead, we get things like this (it’s no wonder Trump will continue to tweet directly to the People)

Why the white working class votes against itself Why did all those Economically Anxious™ Trump voters reject policies that would have helped relieve their economic anxiety? Maybe they believed any Big Government expansions would disproportionately go to the “wrong” kinds of people — that is, people unlike themselves.

Or, maybe the real reason is that they’ve seen that the Democrat Party policies of the past 8 years do little to help themselves, and, instead, help the coastal rich elites while creating more governmental control. And along comes Donald Trump who spoke directly to these people, who campaigned in their home areas, and who never said anything about putting them out of work.

Hillary Clinton’s unexpected loss, particularly in traditionally blue strongholds, has led to lots of rumination about what the Democrats must do to reclaim their political territory. Smarter marketing, smoother organization, greater outreach and fresher faces are among the most commonly cited remedies. But there seems to be universal agreement, at least among the Democratic politicians and strategists I’ve interviewed, that the party’s actual ideas are the right ones.

And opinion piece writer Catherine Rampell won’t disagree. She apparently has orders from the DNC. Regardless, if the Democrat policies are so great, why have they lost so many elected seats starting at the federal level and going down to the local level?

Democrats, they note, pushed for expansion of health-insurance subsidies for low- and middle-income Americans; investments in education and retraining; middle-class tax cuts; and a higher minimum wage. These are core, standard-of-living improving policies. They would do far more to help the economically precarious — including and especially white working-class voters — than Donald Trump’s top-heavy tax cuts and trade wars ever could. Here’s the problem. These Democratic policies probably would help the white working class. But the white working class doesn’t seem to buy that they’re the ones who’d really benefit.

Is this starting to look like a DNC press release? And one of the reasons why so many said “to hell with the Democrats and Hillary and the media”? This is the typical Democrat elitist opinion, acting like mom and dad trying to tell people what’s best for them, when these voters have different ideas. The whine continues on and on and on, cementing the wrong ideas for the Democrat party on their loss. People are tired of the nanny state government, they’re tired of it picking winners and losers, they’re tired of being called racists and denegrated, tired of seeing their jobs go overseas and to imported labor, tired of being patronized, tired of the government acting like mom and dad, and tired of the silly Social Justice Warrior policies of the Democrats.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.