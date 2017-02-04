Who’s Funding The Liberal “Protests”?

@BCAppelbaum It stops being political opposition when it commits acts of violence like assault, arson, and vandalism — William Teach (@WilliamTeach) February 3, 2017

Leftists have come up with a wide range of excuses for all the violence that always seems to occur at their “protests”. We get a heavy dose of “it’s just a few people” and “they’re anarchists who come to play.” Funny that this pretty much only occurs at Leftists protests.

Peaceful protesters all. Violence at Milo event from isolated & obviously planted masked ppl. Reichstag fire? @WilliamTeach @BCAppelbaum — TOGAR the Robot (@TogarTheRobot) February 3, 2017

Then there are those who are claiming the violence was a false flag operation. I was treated to a heavy dose of that after my above tweet

@WilliamTeach @BCAppelbaum Perhaps the violent protestors are paid by Trump to infiltrate legitimate push back on racist policies? — g1smd (@g1smd) February 3, 2017

Plenty more where that came from.

(Daily Caller) The left-wing group that helped organize the violent shut down of the Milo Yiannopoulos event at the University of California, Berkeley on Wednesday is backed by a progressive charity that is in turn funded by George Soros, the city of Tucson, a major labor union and several large companies. The Alliance for Global Justice, based in Tucson, is listed as an organizer and fiscal sponsor for Refuse Fascism, a communist group that encouraged left-wingers to shut down the Yiannopoulos event. The call to arms succeeded. Yiannopoulos’ talk was cancelled after demonstrators lit fires, vandalized businesses, and assaulted Donald Trump and Yiannopoulos supporters. Refuse Fascism, which includes Princeton professor Cornel West as one of its founding “initiators,” defended the response, issuing a statement on its website that called the shut down “righteous.”

And so much of it links back to, surprise, George Soros, especially via his Tides Foundation. Then there was the city of Tuscon, Ben and Jerry’s, Lush Cosmetics, and many others.

This is all what has been shown for so long: the protests are either astroturfed from the get go, or, what was grassroots quickly became a well funded demonstration, which typically includes violence. If the liberals didn’t want these “black bloc” folks showing up, they’d tell them to stay away. They’d force them out. Instead, there’s a symbiotic relationship occurring.

While there has certainly been a bit of violence, usually it occurs in the form of a few punches, at Trump rallies, some has been agitated, some has been the fault of Trump supporters, have you seen wide scale looting, arson, gun play, property damage, and general mayhem? No.

