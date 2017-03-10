Why Trump’s Special St. Patrick’s Day Visitor Is Being Slammed with “NO SHAMROCKS PLEASE!” [VIDEO]

What a load of blarney. Democrats, claiming Irish descendancy, are demanding that Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny not visit President Trump at his behest for his St. Patrick’s celebration. They’ve even started a petition invoking Irish values, heritage and honor. I’m Irish and I don’t approve this message. The #NoShamrocks movement is just more political bull crap. It is tradition for the Irish Prime Minister to present the President with a bowl of Shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day. Kenny has agreed to it this year and is honored to do so, even though this protest is also in Ireland now.

All of this is over illegal immigration. Former Maryland Gov. and current asshat Martin O’Malley is pushing this. He says that the Irish have a long tradition of immigration. You deceptive moron… at play here is the word ‘illegal’ and he knows it. The Irish petition has received nearly 40,000 signatures. That’s just sad and beyond stupid. So far, O’Malley’s petition has garnered over 5,200 signatures.

From Western Journalism:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“No shamrocks please …” White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Wednesday that Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny will be visiting the White House for President Donald Trump’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The Irish Prime Minister, or Taoiseach, usually presents a bowl of shamrocks to the U.S. President, a tradition that dates back to 1952 when the Irish ambassador to the U.S. sent President Harry Truman a box of clovers. Already, a petition exists in Ireland calling for Kenny to boycott the event due to Trump’s stance on immigration. It has received nearly 40,000 signatures. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley has also started his own petition calling on Kenny to skip the celebration. SIGN the petition: #NoShamrocks for immigrant bashers like @realDonaldTrump or white supremacists like Bannon https://t.co/Qs3cKZ4bob — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) February 28, 2017 “The enduring symbol of the United States of America is not the barbed wire fence, it is the Statue of Liberty. So please, ‘in the name of God and of the dead generations from which Ireland receives her old tradition of nationhood,’ boycott Trump’s St. Patrick’s Day gathering at the White House,” the petition reads, quoting in part the 1916 Irish proclamation of independence. “The country we carry in our hearts is a more generous and compassionate nation,” O’Malley said in a video accompanying the petition.

Americans, including President Trump, love immigrants. We welcome them with open arms as long as they come here legally. That’s all we ask and as a sovereign nation and people, that is our right. It’s also survival. We don’t believe in open borders, a one world government or religion. We believe in our country, our people and our freedoms.

The left will use any excuse to attack the right who are insisting on lawful migration and secured borders. O’Malley is a prime example of this. The Irish are an independent people. I would wager they don’t go for unfettered immigration either. This has nothing to do with generosity or compassion… it has to do with the rule of law and doing what is right and best for your country. #NoOMalley