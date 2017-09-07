Yes, Bill de Blasio Is a Communist

It isn’t hyperbole. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio really is a communist. Here he is quoted from a fawning recent interview with his fellow moonbats at New York Magazine:

What’s been hardest is the way our legal system is structured to favor private property.

The alternative to private property is communism, a system that reduces regular people to literal slaves of the government. It grants the bigwigs running the government total power over everything:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Look, if I had my druthers, the city government would determine every single plot of land, how development would proceed. And there would be very stringent requirements around income levels and rents. That’s a world I’d love to see, and I think what we have, in this city at least, are people who would love to have the New Deal back, on one level. They’d love to have a very, very powerful government, including a federal government, involved in directly addressing their day-to-day reality.

As de Blasio makes clear, communism is a totalitarian system. Big Government makes all the decisions; the people under it do what they are told in return for their sustenance, much like farm animals.

On tips from Sean C and TCS III. Hat tip: Whiskey Tango Texas. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.