As Zimbabwe Starves, Social Dictator’s Relatives Import Rolls Royce Limousines

Socialism has been getting a bad rap lately. True, it entails poverty and tyranny, and often genocide. Yes, it recently reduced the wealthiest nation in Latin America to economic ruin. But it has its positive side. For example, even as their countrymen starve and hyperinflation has reduced the local currency to worthlessness, socialism allows dictator Robert Mugabe’s relatives to live high on the hog:

Grace Mugabe’s oldest son, Russell Goreraza, 33, from her first marriage, imported two Rolls Royce limousines into bankrupt Harare on Sunday.

Grace Mugabe is the wife of Robert Mugabe, who liberated Zimbabwe by driving most of the white people out after confiscating their farms. She is affectionately known as “Gucci Grace” for her ostentatious enthusiasm for the opulent lifestyle socialism permits, if only for the ruling few.

The two vehicles – valued at more then R70 million – were offloaded at Harare International Airport. Their arrival sparked a huge celebration on Sunday night with French Champagne flowing among Goreraza and his Harare friends, all close to the first family. Goreraza has told pals in Harare his next vehicle, due to arrive in the Zimbabwe capital shortly, is an Aston Martin.

Run for cover if you see a fancy limo coming with Goreraza behind the wheel.

Goreraza … was previously found guilty of culpable homicide after he ran over and killed a pedestrian in central Harare.

No biggie, if you are related to the dictator — another bonus of socialism.

Where does he get the money for new limousines?

[I]nsiders in Harare say he ultimately lives off massive cash donations from his mother who is regularly paid out with public funds from the treasury and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as well as her bank account at the Central Bank of Zimbabwe.

Where do public funds come from, with the former Breadbasket of Africa in long-term economic collapse? Any wealth generated will of course be confiscated by the government in the name of The People, but circumstances do not permit the generation of wealth. Most likely Goreraza’s limos demonstrate where aid money to Africa ends up.

Russell Goreraza behind the wheel.

On a tip from ABC of the ANC.