Gowdy Speaks Out On Vegas Shooting: Are We Sure A Single Person Could Do This Without Detection? [VIDEO]

In an interview hosted by Martha MacCallum on Fox News last night, Congressman Trey Gowdy touched on a few topics to do with the Las Vegas shooting from the loss of safety, whether Americans should be desensitized to the violence and the “level of premeditation” that went into this attack.

Don’t forget to watch the video below if you enjoy his trademark style.

Gowdy said it was “truly impossible to fathom a massacre on this scale,” and he said that everyone’s thoughts, prayers and hearts are broken for the people whose lives were impacted. Personally, he said that his thoughts are also with his fellow Americans who “now know [that] movies theaters are not safe, and churches are not safe, and school’s aren’t safe, and office buildings aren’t safe,” and now you can’t even attend an outdoor country music concert without fearing for your personal safety. He went on to say it’s difficult to imagine what would have to be going on in someone’s head to taken even a single life, let alone all those people. He then went on to call whatever is in Paddock’s head contains “level of wickedness and evil that is really hard to fathom.”

Continuing, Martha said that what she thought was so frightening on a “gut level” is that the country is now fearful that while the country is stricken by this attack, whether Americans are resigned to becoming desensitized and believing that being fearful is the new normal.

Gowdy responded that when his wife and daughter went to a football game last week, “of course it entered my mind” that with 70,000 other people in a stadium, that they present a target. Places that Americans previously knew to be sacred or safe have been under attack. Gowdy said “we can succumb to the fear and the wickedness, or we can celebrate our freedom and our refusal to be held hostage,” saying that he has chosen to be empowered by the acts of heroism that take place during events like Sunday’s massacre.

When Martha asked about the investigation side, Gowdy said:

“Well, it’s an incredible level of premeditation that you don’t ordinarily see. It’s difficult to believe that a single person could have done this without detection… lots of crime is prevented because a non-law enforcement officer says something. The weapons, and whether [the weapons] were altered to become fully automatic, the premeditation of picking a certain hotel room…”

He predicted that they would find “someone along the way” who was suspicious of Paddock, but did not do anything with their belief.

“It’s an incredible amount of premeditation to not go detected.”

