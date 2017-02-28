BOOM: CNN Gets BAD News After Continuously Attacking Trump

CNN’s ratings are definitely in the toilet these days. They are even doing worse than MSNBC, which I did not think was possible. Both CNN and MSNBC are now viewed negatively. Only Fox News is neutral and even there, it’s not positive. But at least it’s far ahead of those two media dogs. This is what fake news, biased reporting and lies get you.

CNN is claiming that President Trump’s slamming them for being the propaganda artists that they are hasn’t affected them much. I think it has. For a while there… albeit briefly… CNN was giving Fox News a run for their money. Not anymore and the behavior of their journalists isn’t helping their case either. They act like Kindergartners when they are at a White House press briefing. It’s embarrassing and undignified.

From The Daily Caller:

CNN’s brand has continued to struggle. CNN, which President Trump has referred to as the “Clinton News Network,” now trails both MSNBC and Fox News in brand perception, according to findings from YouGov. Both MSNBC and CNN have fallen far behind Fox News in recent months. Respondents were asked, “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?” Of the three cable networks, only Fox News scored a neutral brand perception. Both CNN and MSNBC were well in the negatives. “CNN’s negative acceleration point happened in mid-October 2016, around the time Anderson Cooper interviewed Melania Trump, notably discussing her husband’s famous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape,” YouGov’s Ted Marzilli notes. “Also at that time, a local North Carolina Republican office was firebombed, causing conservative-leaning media to pounce on CNN for suggesting Trump’s rhetoric spurred the incident.” He concludes: “The big picture — going back to early 2016 — shows the possible toll particular news events, and being the recipient of incessant Trump bashing, may have taken on CNN.” Trump has consistently singled out CNN for criticism, calling the network “fake news” — one of Trump’s favorite labels for hostile news outlets. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/835325771858251776

When MSNBC is beating you in the ratings, you are in serious doo-doo. A little reflection on CNN’s practices and biased attacks against President Trump is probably in order here. CNN is currently trending below where it was over the first several months of 2016, when all three cable networks were in a consumer perception dogfight. And it all started when they decided that Trump was the enemy and not just the story. They are acting like rookies and not seasoned journalists and Americans don’t like it at all.

This election shows just how much the American people now distrust and hate the media. And every time they go after Trump, it gets worse for them. The media needs to go back to basics… gathering facts with multiple sources, unbiased reporting and ethics would be a great place to start. Take note CNN.