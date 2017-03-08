BOOM! George Bush Just Put NBC’S Matt Lauer In His Place – TRUMP STYLE! [VIDEO]

Grab the popcorn, because this is a work of art and deserves to be properly appreciated.

George Bush was recently interviewed with Matt Lauer who attempted to get the 43rd President to bash Trump’s actions during his first month in office. Fortunately, Bush wasn’t about to fall for the bait and not only refused to crap on Trump, but actually turned the tables on Lauer.

Like I said, work of art.

LAUER: “Have you, in the first month, seen him do or say anything that in your opinion would be an attempt to heal the wounds of the election?”

BUSH: “Well, first of all, there has only been one month in office; he’s got four years. Secondly, I think you have to take the man for his word that he wants to unify the country, and we’ll see whether he’s able to do so.”

Bush then went on to attack the media and appeared to throw some serious shade at Lauer specifically.

Watch the video below:

“When I was President, you mattered a lot more.”

Way to go for the kill-shot, 43! I mean, we can’t exactly say that it’s not true because it absolutely is. People rely on websites like Breitbart more for their news than, say, CNN or MSNBC. The mainstream media has been shown to be unashamedly biased toward liberal politicians and because of this, conservatives and moderates have shifted from receiving their news from a larger site to smaller, reputable blogs.

This was so delicious it just HAS to be fattening.