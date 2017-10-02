CBS Executive On Vegas: No Sympathy ‘Country Music Fans Often Are Republican, Gun Toters’ [VIDEO]

UPDATE: CBS has just fired Geftman-Gold: “This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS,” stated the network. “Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

Wow. The media isn’t even trying to hide their contempt in the least for country music fans, Republicans and ANYONE who supports President Trump. A top legal executive at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold, said she “is not even sympathetic” for the victims of the shooting at a country music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Sunday night. 58 are dead and over 500 are injured and this witch isn’t sorry at all. She’s probably celebrating they are dead. These are the kind of people that would commit genocide against conservatives given half the chance. “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” wrote Geftman-Gold on Facebook, perhaps referring to Sandy Hook. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.” Really? Well, all liberals seem to be vile communists, so I’m not surprised this hag said that. She really feels that way. Good to know.

Stephen Paddock was 64 and a gambler. He had lived in California, Florida, Reno, Henderson and Mesquite. On September 28th, he checked into a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. He had over ten guns and cameras set up to alert him when the LVPD were coming. After shooting into a crowd of over 22,000 at a country music festival across from the Mandalay Bay on the Strip, he committed suicide before SWAT could get to him. “The gunfire began during a performance by the singer Jason Aldean, the closing act of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, according to Gail Davis, who was in the audience of more than 22,000,” reports The New York Times. The mainstream media descended like jackals and were thrilled over the carnage.

Earlier today, Zeleny of CNN said he found Trump’s speech to be “pitch perfect,” but then asked people to “keep in mind” that many country music fans are Trump supporters. He couldn’t find fault with the President’s speech, so he attacked those that died last night. “Something else, I think, to keep in mind–a lot of these country music supporters are likely Trump supporters,” Zeleny said. “This is something, of course, hitting the tapestry of all Americans and there are going to be victims from across the country here.” Now, CBS is getting in the mix with their hatred as well for Republicans on display.

CBS has a long history of hatred towards Republicans. Shortly after the attack on the GOP congressional baseball team gravely injuring Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise in June, former CBS anchor Scott Pelley questioned whether the shooting was “foreseeable, predictable and to some degree, self-inflicted.” This is the sheer evil of the media that is tearing this country apart. Hayley Geftman-Gold should be fired for her wicked statement, but that won’t happen because all the rest of them there feel the same way. A day of reckoning is fast approaching for the media and they are just begging for it. In fact, that day is pretty much already here as we no longer listen to them.