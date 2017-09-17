CNN Cuts Off Black Trump Supporter When He Says There Should Be No ‘White Guilt’ [VIDEO]

One of CNN’s apparently ‘best and brightest’ reporters interviewed a young black man on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The man was attending the Mother of All Rallies, a pro-America, pro-Trump event. The reporter held a microphone and was being taped live as he approached and began to speak with the young man. The CNN employee said, “I [have seen] one shirt that said ‘no white guilt,’ things like that. I mean, there have been some messages that might not be that open to folks from diverse perspectives. What would your message be to folks like that?”

Diante Johnson responded with, “When it comes to ‘no white guilt,’ I–I agree with that, I actually just made a post about it on my page and a video about it…There are some White Americans that feel guilty for what their ancestors did, you know, this and that, and the thing about it is, they shouldn’t have to feel guilty, this is America…”

It was at this critical juncture that CNN cut the interview off. Why? Well, one guess might be that Mr. Johnson didn’t spew the expected Leftist anti-Trump, white guilt venom. In fact, since Johnson does not even agree with the validity of white guilt, the reporter was horrified to find that there was someone who did not share his and his network’s hatred of all things Trump and all things white. So, of course the answer was to cut the guy off.

This genius reporter failed to notice that Diante Johnson was wearing a Trump hat, a Trump shirt and if he had bothered to ask who Johnson was, he would have found out that he is the President of the Black Conservative Federation. With clueless guys like this reporter on their staff, it’s no wonder CNN is hemorrhaging viewers every day.

Frankly, America is tired of CNN and the lies and hatred it spouts, they are tired of CNN’s bias against the President, they are tired of dim reporters with bad observation skills and they are really tired of CNN’s fake, fake, fake news.

But the real issue here? The fact that a young black American doesn’t just blindly hate Trump. And the subsequent fact that to CNN, he doesn’t matter because he isn’t toeing the Liberal Party line. Black lives that aren’t Leftists and Trump haters don’t matter to CNN. And they don’t matter to Democrats. They don’t matter to Liberals. And they don’t matter to Black Lives Matter.

Bravo to Mr. Johnson for his excellent answer to this obviously and obliviously biased reporter. It takes courage to go against the tide. And Diante Johnson is courageous. Best wishes in your political endeavors Mr. Johnson. We salute you.

See video of interview below.