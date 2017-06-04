CNN Host Sinks To Filthy Low, Calls President Trump “Piece Of Sh*t”

This is so very typical of CNN and especially Reza Aslan. After multiple terrorist attacks in London last night, I thought that President Trump handled the emergency admirably. Which of course, infuriated leftists such as Aslan. In fact, especially Aslan, who is an Iranian Muslim. Instead of condemning the terrorist attacks which have now seen seven citizens murdered in cold blood, three terrorists dead and 48 injured (21 critically), Aslan attacks President Trump for calling for his travel ban to be instituted blocking travelers from Islamic extremist hot bed countries until they can be fully vetted. For calling for sanity and the protection of Americans, Aslan called him a “piece of s**t,” an “embarrassment to America,” a “stain on the presidency” and an “embarrassment to humankind.”

To recap last night… Islamic terrorists hit three spots in London, including the London Bridge. They drove a van onto the bridge, plowing down about 20 people. Then, several men jumped out of the back of the van with foot-long knives and started hacking away at random individuals. A restaurant was also hit. They were wearing fake bomb vests as well. ISIS has not claimed responsibility, but I think it is a good bet they are behind this coordinated attack.

From The Independent Journal Review:

In the wake of yet another terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump's initial public comment was a tweet promoting his travel ban: We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017 Seven minutes later, he tweeted what many believe should've been his first response: Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017 The debate over the first tweet and its timing is valid. However, CNN's Reza Aslan, host of "Believer," chose to respond in a different manner, calling the president "an embarrassment to America," and worse: This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind. https://t.co/Dl5tMQMhMO — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017 Translation: the president is a man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis. https://t.co/Kv1hIC7hEG — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017 The link in the second tweet points to a tweet from NBC News, which references Trump calling the attack terrorism before it was confirmed by officials as such: Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident. We aren't relaying president's retweet, as the info is unconfirmed. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 3, 2017

Trump is correct in calling for secure borders and an implementation of a travel ban… especially after this. Anyone who doesn’t think this is coming to the US and soon is a fool. The travel ban will go before the Supreme Court shortly and it should sail through that venue as Trump’s moves here are wholly constitutional.

Aslan comes across as a terrorist sympathizer. You remember this guy… he’s best known for coming under heavy criticism after eating part of a human brain while filming a segment on a Hindu sect in India as part of his TV series Believer. The US India Political Action Committee commented on Aslan’s actions at the time saying, “With multiple reports of hate-fueled attacks against people of Indian origin from across the US, the show characterizes Hinduism as cannibalistic, which is a bizarre way of looking at the third largest religion in the world.” Funny how he disparages religions other than Islam, isn’t it?

This guy came unhinged over one little tweet from President Trump: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” That is exactly right by the way and is demonstrably true. If you ask me, the only piece of sh*t here is at CNN and his name is Reza Aslan. What an asshat.