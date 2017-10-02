CNN: ‘Keep In Mind, Country Music Fans Are Likely Trump Supporters’ [VIDEO]

Son. Of. A. B*tch. If I despised CNN before, I detest them now. Especially Jeff Zeleny. He had the nerve to randomly point out that country music fans were probably Trump supporters. Like somehow, that makes it okay. 58 people are dead. Over 500 are hospitalized now. And this asshat is justifying it because conservatives tend to like country music and President Trump. He said this after President Trump conveyed his condolences to those in Las Vegas that were affected by this horrific tragedy. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in US history and Zeleny just couldn’t resist throwing in a political dig.

Zeleny is a senior White House correspondent. He should have his press pass and privileges yanked over that comment. I mean that. Zeleny said he found the speech to be “pitch perfect,” but then asked people to “keep in mind” that many country music fans are Trump supporters. WTH? So, because he couldn’t find fault with the President’s speech, he attacked those that died last night. Nice touch CNN. “Something else, I think, to keep in mind–a lot of these country music supporters are likely Trump supporters,” Zeleny said. “This is something, of course, hitting the tapestry of all Americans and there are going to be victims from across the country here.”

I’m beyond disgusted over this. I’m still in shock this happened in Las Vegas, which by the way, is one of the greatest cities in the world. It has its drawbacks, but I love Vegas. For twenty years it was my home and I know the city inside and out. The best years of my life were spent in Vegas and my best friend still lives there. Shame on CNN… you people are a bunch of soulless ghouls. Zeleny also noted a Trump hotel in the area before saying of the President: “So, this is something I’m not surprised at all to see him go there visiting early.” What the hell does that have to do with anything? Exactly, what is this jerk saying?

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Obviously, he was trying to demean President Trump. Dozens of people are dead on the Strip and hundreds are wounded and that’s what CNN is concerned with? Scoring cheap shots off the President? You guys are just sick and twisted. I’ll leave you with this brief transcript while I go vomit. CNN is a disgrace. What a jackass.

Live Coverage

10/2/17

10:58am ET JEFF ZELENY: By saying he will go to Las Vegas on Wednesday, by visiting, it is something that puts him in line with what so many presidents before him have done and paid their respects. Of course, Las Vegas is a town that he [Trump] is connected to and knows well. His name is emblazoned on the top of a hotel there as well. He campaigned there a lot. So, this is something I’m not surprised at all to see him go there visiting early. But, again, I think the moment here is what comes after this. This invariably after today and tomorrow, will become a discussion of politics, of guns. It’s not appropriate for that moment today. You will hear it from some Democrats. What will the President do in that respect? Will he take a leadership role in that respect? We will watch that as the days unfold, but the President clearly, as John said, striking a pitch-perfect tone there. Something else, I think, to keep in mind, a lot of these country music supporters were likely Trump supporters. This is hitting that, of course, is hitting the tapestry of all Americans and there are going to be victims from across the country here. So this is something that is a national tragedy as the President said and the flags he ordered at half staff today in memory and thought of all of the victims in Las Vegas.