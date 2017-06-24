CNN Made The Mistake Of Printing Story With Trump/Russia…Then RETRACTED Because It Was FALSE!

CNN must be feeling like a used up old…well, never mind. They just made another mistake deserving of a #fakenews hashtag.

The network had to retract a story about Trump and Russia just one day after it was first posted on Friday, yet these days, the damage is usually done within the first few hours of posting.

To CNN’s credit, the story has been sufficiently erased from the website and all social media accounts, but they are also claiming that it didn’t meet editorial standards…

Like, I don’t know CNN, telling the TRUTH!?

According to Philly.com:

“Frank, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist, had reported that the Senate Intelligence Committee was investigating a “$10-billion Russian investment fund whose chief executive met with a member of President Donald Trump’s transition team four days before Trump’s inauguration.” “According to the report, the meeting between Scarmucci and Dmitriev could have included the issue of sanctions being lifted, but a spokesperson for the RDIF told Sputnik News, a state-run Russian news channel, that the fund is not a part of Vnesheconombank.”

So, let’s go over what happened — CNN created a plug over a Trump transition team member’s meeting with a Russian executive that was based entirely on his role at a bank that’s being authorized by the U.S. Except his role had nothing to do with the bank, which means that CNN’s “editorial reason” for pulling the story was that it was basically they jumped the gun and were 100% wrong.

Surprised?

CNN officially retracted their story:

“CNN also apologized to Anthony Scaramucci, an adviser to Trump during the presidential campaign and a member of his transition team’s executive committee, who was mentioned in the story as having met Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that the network said is overseen by Vnesheconombank, a state-run bank that is currently under U.S. sanctions.”

Scaramucci, with class, and a bit of perspective on the matter, tweeted in response to CNN’s retraction and called it a “classy” move.

.@CNN did the right thing. Classy move. Apology accepted. Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on. https://t.co/lyVajCKNHx — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 24, 2017