Dhimmitude: NY Times Doesn’t Want The Muslim Brotherhood Designated A Terrorist Organization

Why? They apparently feel that this would be blaming all of Islam or something, and Liberals seem to get very upset when anyone notes that certain portions of Islam are extremists

All of Islam Isn’t the Enemy Is President Trump trying to make enemies of the entire Muslim world? That could well happen if he follows up his primitive ban on refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim nations with an order designating the Muslim Brotherhood — perhaps the most influential Islamist group in the Middle East — as a terrorist organization. Such an order, now under consideration, would be seen by many Muslims as another attempt to vilify adherents of Islam. It appears to be part of a mission by the president and his closest advisers to heighten fears by promoting a dangerously exaggerated vision of an America under siege by what they call radical Islam.

If the NY Times feels that most Muslims are part of the MB, that would mean that most of them are extremists, who believe in the killing of Jews, the destruction of Israel, Sharia law, turning countries into Muslim theocracies bound to a caliphate, and that jihad against infidels is just fine, among other beliefs.

The United Kingdom had no problem designating the MB a terrorist organization, as it is “anti-democratic, openly supportive of terrorism, dedicated to establishing an Islamist government — and opposed to the rule of law, individual liberty, and equality.”

The struggle against extremism is complex, and solutions must be tailored both to the facts and to an understanding of the likely consequences.

The NY Times editorial board apparently has zero facts.

There are good reasons that the Brotherhood, with millions of members, doesn’t merit the terrorist designation. Rather than a single organization, it is a collection of groups and movements that can vary widely from country to country. While the Brotherhood calls for a society governed by Islamic law, it renounced violence decades ago, has supported elections and has become a political and social organization. Its branches often have tenuous connections to the original movement founded in Egypt in 1928.

Oh, brother, we are out in La La Land here. It supports elections in order to get its people in power using the established methods of government, the better to infiltrate and establish its principles. In Western nations, it’s using our systems of government, or “democratic” ideals, our founding documents, our laws, and our social mores against us. Many, many, many of its leaders, and members, still call for jihad and the killing of Jews.

But those advising Mr. Trump seem unwilling to draw distinctions. Stephen Bannon, the chief White House strategist, once called the Brotherhood “the foundation of modern terrorism.” And Frank Gaffney Jr., an anti-Muslim analyst who heads a small think tank, recently told The Times that the Brotherhood’s goals are “exactly the same” as those of the Islamic State and Al Qaeda.

They pretty much are. It’s not just those people who say this. The facts are there.

It is wrongheaded and dangerous to tar all Brotherhood members with one brush. The Brotherhood is associated with political parties in Indonesia, Pakistan, Morocco, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Yemen and even Israel, and runs schools and hospitals. Many of those parties are America’s partners. The governing party in Turkey, a NATO member, also hasconnections to the Brotherhood. If the group is named to the terrorism list, how will Washington continue these relationships without violating the law?

As to the last, Britain doesn’t seem to have a problem, nor do the other countries that have banned it. As to the first line, the NY Times has had no problem tarring others, particularly whites, white men, gun owners, Republicans, and Conservatives, among others, with that broad brush.

Mr. Trump made America look cruel and incompetent in the eyes of the world with his sweeping immigration edict. Now talk of branding the Brotherhood as a terrorist group has fueled darker fears of an administration intent on going after not just terrorists but Islam itself.

Again, if the NY Times believes that the MB represents Islam, then that’s saying that Islam is extremist, as are the practitioners. Discover The Networks has a long piece on the MB, worth the read, as does Counterjihad. The MB official statement in 2015 reads

“It is incumbent upon everyone to be aware that we are in the process of a new phase, where we summon what is latent in our strength, where we recall the meanings of jihad and prepare ourselves, our wives, our sons, our daughters, and whoever marched on our path to a long, uncompromising jihad, and during this stage we ask for martyrdom.” [Ikhwanonline.com, 2015]

The MB is the root of most modern Islamic terrorism, as well as sets the conditions for extremist, repressive Islam. It teaches extremism. A great example is this David Horowitz video, where he engages with a member of the MSA, Muslim Student Association, of which many have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The NY Times EB seems Very Brave in taking the side of a group that kills gays, represses women, and wants to destroy all that the EB members hold dear.

