Hot Take: Irma’s Locked And Loaded Towards Trump Properties
William Teach
09 Sep, 2017 by
Remember, though, that the media is totally non-partisan and utterly un-biased, so the news media tells us. And that’s how we end up with this bit of unhinged #resist from NBC News and writer Ben Popken (via Twitchy)

Irma Locked and Loaded Towards Several Trump Properties

Ire and fury are expected to rain down on several properties owned by President Donald Trump that lie in the projected path of Hurricane Irma.

Three of the 12 Trump-named U.S. golf courses are in south Florida and due for impact, as well as Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, dubbed his “Winter White House.” The private club and resort with an estimated value of $175 million lies in the mandatory evacuation zone announced for Palm Beach County last night. (snip)

Several other Trump Organization properties could also be tested by a diminished Irma if it turns north once it reaches Florida, as several computer models predict. Then it might lash the Trump National Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina; and the 1,300 acre Trump Winery in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Charlottesville, Virginia.

While it might seem to be “news”, informational, this is simply Trump living rent free in the heads of leftist news idiots like Popken. Seriously

BTW, I thought the phrase “locked and loaded” was bad? No? Only when used by Democrats?

Meanwhile, lots of Democrats are really excited to see Trump voters harmed and killed by Irma. Because they’re totally tolerant and loving and if you say different they will call for your death.

