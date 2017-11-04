LA TIMES Brutally Fat Shames WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders – Now Regrets It

Wednesday of last week, the Los Angeles Times published a sexist, fat shaming piece written by David Horsey. It was aimed at White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The left never gets tired of this insulting crap. Instead of fighting Sanders on the battleground of ideas, logic and facts, Horsey thought it would be nifty to impugn her looks. A very low blow and cheap politics by a literary hack. This is why everyone hates the media the way they do. This right here. He called her a “slightly chunky soccer mom.”

I’ve looked at the cartoon he used as well and this goes beyond ‘fat shaming’. He made her look like a Nazi SS officer. He accuses her of lying, when she did no such thing. I’m no fan of Manafort, but he’s far from the only bad guy here and Hillary Clinton is definitely caught up in the same mess he’s in.

Horsey wrote:

Much like Roger Ailes when he was stocking the Fox News lineup with blond Barbie dolls in short, tight skirts, the president has generally exhibited a preference for sleek beauties with long legs and stiletto heels to represent his interests and act as his arm candy. Trump’s daughter Ivanka and wife Melania are the apotheosis of this type. By comparison, Sanders looks more like a slightly chunky soccer mom who organizes snacks for the kids’ games.

He wasn’t done there either. He said she would be more at home in sweats and tennies. As someone who pretty much lives in that getup, I take offense to that categorization. Twitter was set on fire by his disrespect for Sanders. They eviscerated the jerk. Good.

really? with this as the illustration? "slightly chunky soccer mom" seems tame. pic.twitter.com/o7hXpbxgSE — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 3, 2017

Since then, Horsey has issued an apology at the top of the piece:

I want to apologize to Times readers — and to Sarah Huckabee Sanders — for a description that was insensitive and failed to meet the standards of our newspaper. It also failed to meet the expectations I have for myself. It surely won’t be my last mistake, but this particular error will be scrupulously avoided in my future commentaries. I’ve removed the offending description.

Frankly, if I were Sarah, I wouldn’t accept his lame apology. This is embarrassing for him and the LA Times and it should be. I join with numerous other people out there and wonder how this got past the editor at the LA Times. We all know how it did… I’m sure they thought it was apropos and hilarious. His apology was not very apologetic if you ask me. He’d never do that to a man, but it’s fair game because she’s a woman. His attack was deplorable. And yes, I chose that word purposefully. Excuse me if I can’t take a guy seriously that wears a toupee backwards on his head.

LA Times’ @davidhorsey mocked SHS’ appearance, saying she resembles a “slightly chunky soccer mom who organizes snacks for the kids’ games” — he said this while wearing THIS backwards toupèe pic.twitter.com/ujqesQGznh — TheBorumForum 🇺🇸 (@TheBorumForum) November 3, 2017

An editor read the line "looks more like a slightly chunky soccer mom" & thought sure, good, yes, lets publish this https://t.co/Blv9p6SWxO pic.twitter.com/if0KE38qx0 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 3, 2017

“Sanders looks like a chunky soccer mom.” What editor published this shockingly sexist piece from @davidhorsey at the @latimes? pic.twitter.com/91mLOqCe4s — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) November 3, 2017

Why People Hate The Media, Chapter XVII. You can criticize what a woman says without impugning her looks https://t.co/BT2J7JE2cQ — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) November 3, 2017